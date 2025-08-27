Arkansas' senior captains trying to make the most out of final season
Quarterback Taylen Green and defensive tackle Cam Ball have been through quite a bit throughout their time here at Arkansas.
Ball is of a dying breed in college football, entering his fifth season of college football, all with the Razorbacks. He's been through the lows of a 4-8 season and even experienced the euphoria of the 9-4 season in 2021, albeit in his redshirt campaign.
Green, in his second year, had his highs and lows as a Razorback all truncated into one season, and now with the season fast approaching, both Ball and Green share a lot in common despite their very different Hog journeys.
Both are in their final year of college football. Whatever happens from here, this is it as a Razorback. The NFL is never guaranteed, this could be the last preseason camp that both attend. Both are also team captains, tasked with being the leader on their respective sides of the ball. They are the conductor of their unit, tasked with finding the right formula to make their last ride a successful one.
"We're real excited," Ball said. "The home opener, it's been a minute, but it's kind of bittersweet for us seniors and old heads because this is our last first game and last first game on the hill. We're getting well-prepared, well-coached, and we're ready for Saturday."
Even though linebacker Stephen Dix was not one of the captains announced by coach Sam Pittman Monday, he still plays a critical role, wearing the "green dot" for the majority of fall camp as the "quarterback" of the defense. Like Ball and Green, he is also in his final season. Dix wants the veterans on the team to be the voice of calm in the midst of a chaotic season.
"You need guys that are able to sit in that heat and not fold and not flinch," Dix said. "That's what we got. Because we have so many guys here that the younger ones under us, they're going to be able to look at us for the example. When they get in that fire, whenever need them to go, it's a long season, they'll have that confidence as well, by the example that we've set for them."
Both sides of the ball are finally excited to hit the field in a game that actually counts and prove to the rest of the country that there are playmakers and leaders on both sides of the ball.
"Everybody," Green said on who he wants to showcase on offense. "Just how much work we’ve put in and like Coach [Bobby] Petrino said, on Saturday it’s game time, it’s prime time, so just letting it fly and having the mentality to take the ball and score every single time we touch it."
Kickoff against Alabama A&M us scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.