Arkansas-Texas A&M Could Be A Rockfight Of Epic Proportions
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FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Texas A&M are both 2-2 going into their Week 5 matchup in College Station, but each team is on a much different trajectory.
The Razorbacks played their most complete game of the season on Saturday in a 34-6 drubbing of Tulsa, while Texas A&M was on the receiving end of a 35-6 decision on the road against LSU.
Arkansas' offense isn't magically fixed. There are still issues in the run game, and KJ Jackson had another frustrating interception in the third quarter. But Jackson and his fellow players on the offensive side of the ball put together their best performance of the season as a whole.
Texas A&M's offense, meanwhile, is stuck in purgatory.
The Aggies and QB Marcel Reed appeared to have a good thing going after they dispatched of Arizona State 48-20 in Week 2. Reed had five TD passes through the first two games of the season and appeared to at least be on par with his 2025 self.
But both Kentucky and LSU made things tough on Reed, who's completed just 48 percent of his passes for 342 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions over the last two games. He played particularly poorly on Saturday against the Tigers, going 10-26 for 106 yards and an interception.
Despite Reed's obvious regression, head coach Mike Elko won't be making a change at QB ahead of the Aggies' clash with the Razorbacks, though that might be because backup QB Brady Hart threw an interception on his only pass attempt vs LSU.
"We really just couldn't get going," Reed said Saturday. "Kentucky, it was more missing throws and not making throws that I could make. Today, I think for the most part I tried my best to put the ball where it needed to be. They just were incomplete."
While the Aggies have plenty of talent on defense, Arkansas' offense made some strides on Saturday. Chris Marshall is the SEC's leading receiver and is sure to receive plenty of attention from the TAMU secondary next Saturday, but Jackson looked much more composed against Tulsa than he had all season.
Arkansas' defense isn't as talented as some of its SEC peers, but defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has been around the block and coached against Reed before
If the Hogs can get pressure on the quarterback and force Reed into mistakes, Jackson and the UA offense may not have to win a shootout to beat the Aggies.
The next iteration of the Southwest Classic could very well end up being a defensive struggle that ends with both teams scoring fewer than 20 points.
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Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.Follow sammageestubbs