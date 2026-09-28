Arkansas-Texas A&M Could Be A Rockfight Of Epic Proportions

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Texas A&M are both 2-2 going into their Week 5 matchup in College Station, but each team is on a much different trajectory.

The Razorbacks played their most complete game of the season on Saturday in a 34-6 drubbing of Tulsa, while Texas A&M was on the receiving end of a 35-6 decision on the road against LSU.

Arkansas' offense isn't magically fixed. There are still issues in the run game, and KJ Jackson had another frustrating interception in the third quarter. But Jackson and his fellow players on the offensive side of the ball put together their best performance of the season as a whole.

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M's offense, meanwhile, is stuck in purgatory.

The Aggies and QB Marcel Reed appeared to have a good thing going after they dispatched of Arizona State 48-20 in Week 2. Reed had five TD passes through the first two games of the season and appeared to at least be on par with his 2025 self.

But both Kentucky and LSU made things tough on Reed, who's completed just 48 percent of his passes for 342 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions over the last two games. He played particularly poorly on Saturday against the Tigers, going 10-26 for 106 yards and an interception.

Despite Reed's obvious regression, head coach Mike Elko won't be making a change at QB ahead of the Aggies' clash with the Razorbacks, though that might be because backup QB Brady Hart threw an interception on his only pass attempt vs LSU.

"We really just couldn't get going," Reed said Saturday. "Kentucky, it was more missing throws and not making throws that I could make. Today, I think for the most part I tried my best to put the ball where it needed to be. They just were incomplete."

While the Aggies have plenty of talent on defense, Arkansas' offense made some strides on Saturday. Chris Marshall is the SEC's leading receiver and is sure to receive plenty of attention from the TAMU secondary next Saturday, but Jackson looked much more composed against Tulsa than he had all season.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts before the game against Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Arkansas' defense isn't as talented as some of its SEC peers, but defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has been around the block and coached against Reed before

If the Hogs can get pressure on the quarterback and force Reed into mistakes, Jackson and the UA offense may not have to win a shootout to beat the Aggies.

The next iteration of the Southwest Classic could very well end up being a defensive struggle that ends with both teams scoring fewer than 20 points.

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