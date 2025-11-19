Arkansas, Texas on opposite ends of coaching carousel ahead of rivalry
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Texas couldn't be in more opposite camps when it comes to their coaching situation.
The Razorbacks seem in no rush to hire someone currently available on the open market after James Franklin was officially announced at Virginia Tech as the new head coach.
On the other side of the coin, Texas has been dealing with rumors that coach Steve Sarkisian is interested in different jobs, including ones in the NFL.
The Athletic's Diana Russini claimed that Sarkisian's agents put his name out there for "potential NFL openings," something Sarkisian said was untrue, telling the media to call him or Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte directly about his future.
"When some Joe Blow decides to put something on social media out there," Sarkisian said. "We all don’t run with it like it’s the gospel."
In a two-minute opening statement before taking weekly questions on the SEC coaches call, Sarkisian vehemently denied the fact that this would be his last season coaching the Longhorns.
"I'm not going anywhere," Sarkisian said. "Never do I do this because I never want to be a distraction, so I never address these things, but at this point now, I feel it is important I do this, because it’s important for our team.
“It’s important for our university. I’ve had no discussions, not with my agent, not with the university, not with any other school, not with any NFL team, about ever going anywhere else. I came here to win championships."
All this comes as Arkansas tries to play spoiler against a Texas team that's trying to cling onto faint College Football Playoff hopes after losing to Georgia and being ranked No. 17 by the committee Tuesday.
"Trying to weaponize somebody's future and the future of a university to benefit yourself to some degree seems unethical," Sarkisian said. "It is what it is. There's a time and a place when I try to address it and hopefully that's the only time that I have to because I don't want to be a distraction. It should be about our players. It should be about the season and the journey that they're on."
Sarkisian already characterized Arkansas as "dangerous" after the Razorbacks blew another fourth quarter lead against LSU, their fourth of the season. Even though Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino's hit a snag in tow of the past three games, it still requires Texas' full attention.
Arkansas' bowl hopes are already gone. If the Hogs don't win the final two games, Arkansas stares down its fourth season in the last 8 years with one or fewer conference win, tying Vanderbilt for the most over that time.
"They've got all the pro style offense that you want," Sarkisian said. "The pass game, the run game, the play action game, the multiple personnels, you add it with the designed quarterback runs, which is a real problem, and then the ad-libbing of the quarterback when the play breaks down.
“Coach Petrino is going to exploit your weaknesses when he can find him, and if he can find him, he's going to attack you that way."
Kickoff between Arkansas and Texas is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ABC.