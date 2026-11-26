FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For Arkansas, this was meant to be a rebuilding season after being picked to finish last at SEC Media Days by quite the margin.

However, they have a chance to at least tie LSU and/or Mississippi State for 12th with a win over LSU and a Mississippi State loss to Ole Miss. A 5-7 overall record and a 3-6 mark in SEC play going to be a much easier sell to prospective coaches and potential transfers going into the offseason, especially considering how the Razorbacks are expected to receive a significant upgrade in resources for 2027.

On the flip side, one of college football's most disappointing teams has to be Lane Kiffin's Tigers with what is reportedly the third-highest valued roster in the nation, according to The NIL Standard. At 6-5 on the season and a three-game losing skid going into the regular season finale, this Battle of the Golden Boot will either be another classic or be a tolal snoozefest because there's no in between.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson attempts pass against Georgia Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Game Information

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. LSU Tigers

Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV Channel: SEC Network

Radio: Arkansas Razorbacks Sports Network

Series Record: LSU leads 44-23-2

Betting: LSU (-14.5), O/u: 49.5 total points (FanDuel)

DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

What ESPN Thinks

The Razorbacks aren't being given much hope in this one by sportsbooks or ESPN's analytical model. LSU is being given a 87.9% chance of closing the regular season with a victory, according to the matchup predictor, and avoid being the first Tigers coach to not win seven game since 1991 (Curley Hallman, 5-6).

With only six regular season wins to show for it, LSU is still highly favored by ESPN's Football Power Index model, ranking No. 4 in the SEC and No. 9 nationally. Arkansas sits at No. 15 in the SEC, but only No. 59 nationally, but an upset of the Tigers could push them into the mid-50s nationally with a chance to pass Mississippi State for No. 14 in the league.

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart looks at the field during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI images

ESPN FPI (SEC) Ratings

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Tennessee

6. Ole Miss

7. Oklahoma

8. Missouri

9. Florida

10. Texas A&M

11. Auburn

12. South Carolina

13. Kentucky

14. Mississippi State

15. Arkansas

16. Vanderbilt

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin leaves the field after the game against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury Report

LSU's two top pass catchers Jackson Harris (57 receptions, 871 yards, 9 TD) and Winston "Winnie" Watkins (41 receptions, 517 yards, 2 TD) are listed as questionable after missing last week against Tennessee.

"That really wasn't ideal timing offensively to go into that environment and that defense and then be down the top two receivers," Kiffin said. "Malik (Elzy) stepped in and made some plays, which was really good to see, and that could be the same situation this week."

The Tigers potentially not having it's top playmakers at the receiver position will require Elzy, Eugene Wilson and tight end Trey'Dez Green to step up in a big way for quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Without Harris and Watkins, LSU produced a season-low 265 yards of offense and 13 points.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Arkansas vs. LSU Availability Report | SEC

What Kiffin Is Saying

Kiffin isn't going to undersell the value of a rivalry win over the Razorbacks to close the regular season. In a season where it's been tough to manufacture on-field consistency, he doesn't want to overlook an Arkansas team that's wanting to finish off the season on the right foot.

“Big week, big rivalry game for a lot of people around here, and one like I told our players today," Kiffin said on Monday. "You look at the last time they just played at home. These guys won big against a really good, talented South Carolina team. It’s the SEC, and we need to pair really well this week and play really well in a really competitive game, so excited to get back out to the field today.

“We have to win the game, and it’s a rivalry game. One has a trophy that we walk by every day out there, and we need to win the game. I’m not worried about next year. We have plenty of time to worry about next year.”

This could be a game that has a lot of unknowns included since the two coaches don't have a previous relationship, nor coached against each other. However, Kiffin has respect for what Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield has been able to do in his first year at the helm.

“He’s done a good job," Kiffin said. "I said that with the win two weeks ago. A dominant win like that against a really talented (South Carolina) team that beat other good teams shows that he’s on the right track.”

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during the second half against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Nilsen Roman | Hogs On SI Images

What Silverfield is Saying

Going into the finale, Arkansas' coach requested one thing out of his team as they play together one last time, "give me seven day."

Seven days of your best preparation.

Seven more days of hard work, dedication, effort and winning mindset to go out the right way with a victory.

“I told every guy in that locker room … we've got seven days,” Silverfield said following the Texas loss. “So give me your all, give me every single freaking thing you’ve got, every ounce of yourself. Let's go lay it all on the line next Saturday. For those seniors, [it’s] the last time they ever get to wear a Razorback uniform.”

"If anybody in that locker room looks in the mirror and puts a smile on their face, shame on them,” Silverfield said. “But I've had great confidence in this group. We've gotten our butt kicked early in this year, and you guys got to see the result, the resiliency, the grittiness of this group."

This game shouldn't require any extra motivation for Silverfield's team — even after blowout losses they continued to fight through it all. That should be the expectation again at home against an explosive LSU offense and a defense that's been among the best in the SEC this season.

"Obviously, we know LSU," Silverfield said. "There's a reason they were a preseason Top 5 team in the country. There's a reason they are No. 1 statistically in offense in this conference and No. 1 statistically in defense in this conference. They are absolutely loaded, but we are excited for the opportunity to be back in home one last time to conclude this season."

Silverfield has talked time and again how he doesn't want his team to forget the feeling of a victory. A win over LSU would give the Razorbacks much needed momentum going into the offseason, and something to sell to a new coaching staff and players during the offseason.

"We talk about just the feeling after a victory is immense, right?," Silverfield said. "And what that can carry on. We talked about it, even going into the bye week, like what that means. And certainly, just for the guys to feel, 'Okay, hey, the fruits of the labor,' like we talked about, right? The belief in what we've been able to do. There's certainly no better feeling than a win in the locker room. So, it would be tremendous for us to end the regular season that way."

Prediction: LSU 24, Arkansas 13

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