FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Whether it was the Game of the Century, 1981 in Fayetteville, 2000 Cotton Bowl, 2003 Ambush in Austin, or the game that Arkansas helped introduce Texas into the SEC, this rivalry is full of hate since the Southwest Conference days.

On one side, the Razorbacks are looking to continue their late season surge, while the Longhorns know that another loss could ruin plans for a College Football Playoff bid.

I've seen the question floating around social media this week as to why Arkansas is making a return trip to Texas after playing there last year. The SEC went to nine conference games this season, which made the league to adjust its previous home-and-away cycle.

For reference, Missouri played at Arkansas in 2025 and 2026 with a return game to Columbia in 2027. Likewise, each of these meetings have been played at the same venue this season: Texas A&M at Missouri, Ole Miss at Oklahoma, Kentucky at South Carolina, LSU at Ole Miss, and Florida at Kentucky.

Despite popular belief, the SEC doesn't hate Arkansas.

Game Information

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Longhorns

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Arkansas Razorbacks Sports Network

Series Record: Texas leads 58-23

Betting: South Carolina (-7.5), O/u: 51.5 total points (FanDuel)

DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Arkansas Razorbacks DL Hunter Osborne reacts before a play in the second half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

What ESPN Thinks

As expected, Texas is considered as the analytical favorites at home this weekend with a 94.2% chance of defeating Arkansas, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

The Razorbacks favortability to win-out during the regular season is still slim at 0.7%, but that is over a half-percentage point better than the week prior to a 34-6 win over then No. 17 South Carolina. Coach Ryan Silverfield isn't speaking one iota of postseason opportunities inside the locker room, but Arkansas does have newfound life after Saturday.

Texas ranks No. 3 and No. 6 nationally in this week's FPI ratings with a 41.9% chance of winning its final two game of the regular season against two of its biggest rivals in Arkansas and Texas A&M. The Longhorns expected final record is 10-2, a 92.3% shot of reaching the College Football Playoff, 19.2% chance of making the national title game and 9.5% to win the national championship.

ESPN FPI (SEC) Ratings

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Texas

4. LSU

5. Tennessee

6. Ole Miss

7. Oklahoma

8. Florida

9. Missouri

10. Texas A&M

11. South Carolina

12. Kentucky

13. Auburn

14. Mississippi State

15. Arkansas

16. Vanderbilt

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

What Sarkisian Is Saying

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is well aware of what this rivalry means on both sides, especially for Arkansas, a fanbase that rushed the field in jubilance with a dominant 40-21 victory in 2021.

He acknowledges how well the Razorbacks are playing right now under its first-year head coach and knows his team must be on high alert to avoid an upset at Texas Memorial Stadium this weekend.

"I think as we all know playing Arkansas at home here this Saturday at 02:30 is a big day for both universities," Sarkisian said. "A long standing, rivalry. I think it goes back, like, 143 years or something like that. And I’m well aware of the rivalry. I don’t forget 2021 going there and being a ranked team and losing and them storming the field and all that that entailed. So, this is a very big game, for both schools. It’s a very big game for us for obvious reasons, and they are an improving football team.

"They continue to get better. They continue to get better, especially on the defensive side of the ball. These guys on offense can run the ball. I think they’ve rushed for a 150 yards on four separate occasions against SEC opponents. So we know what that looks like."

Sarkisian made sure to bring in players from the Southwest Conference days, and Arkansas transfers on the team to express what the rivalry is all about.

"This game’s got a new life of its own and we have to give this game this week the respect it deserves," Sarkisian said. "And I think our guys will do that. But, again, this is going to test the maturity of this team and I told them that this morning. So I’m not telling you anything I didn’t tell them."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks at the videoboard during the South Carolina game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

What Silverfield Is Saying

Arkansas picked up its first ranked win and first home victory against an SEC opponent since Oct. 5, 2024 on Saturday night when they defeated the Gamecocks. Now, Silverfield is set on making sure his team remains focused on what lies ahead instead of getting the big head.

"[I'm going to] stay on their ass and hold them accountable," Silverfield said. "I was probably, if you walked in the team meeting room yesterday, I was, ‘hey, congrats, great. What the hell have we accomplished? Not a damn thing’. In fact, we've got so much work to be done, and I think our players appreciate that because they knew.

"Yeah, I said ‘the same people that are patting you on the back this week, the same ones that were stabbing you in the back last week’. Let's just go put our head down and work and grind...we're starting a brand new season today, with 100% focus on Texas, not looking forward to the next week, not looking in the past at what's happened, and finding ways to get improvement every single day."

Prediction: Texas 30, Arkansas 21

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