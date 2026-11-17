FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Texas first met in 1894, beginning a rivalry the Longhorns dominated by winning the first 14 meetings.

The Razorbacks had never scored more than seven points in a single game against them until the 20-6 win in Austin in 1933. Arkansas responded with five wins in six meetings from 1933–38 before the Longhorns rattled off another 12 consecutive victories through 1950.

From that point on, the rivalry drew significant heat from the 1950s and throughout the 1980s in the Southwest Conference. Whether it was the 1969 “Game of the Century” or the 1977 season that ended with an Orange Bowl rout of Oklahoma, Texas stood between Arkansas and an unbeaten season with a chance to claim a national championship.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks athletic director and coach Frank Broyles is honored with members of the 1964 national championship team before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama defeated Arkansas 14-13. | Beth Hall-Imagn Images

There was the 1987 loss in Little Rock when Bret Stafford's 18-yard touchdown pass to Tony Jones as time expired kept the Razorbacks out of major bowl consideration.

Heartache continued in 2004 when Arkansas had a chance to upset No. 7 Texas in Fayetteville, but Matt Jones lost a fumble that Texas recovered at its own 8-yard line with less than three minutes remaining. The Longhorns went on to win 22-20 as the Razorbacks spiraled to a 5-6 record.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian learned how much this game means to Arkansas during his first season at Texas, when his No. 15 Longhorns lost 40-21 in Fayetteville.

Now, he has two former Razorbacks helping explain what awaits his team from the opposite sideline. Brad Spence and Ian Geffrard have been inside Arkansas’ locker room. They understand the importance of a game that still brings out stories from parents and grandparents whenever Texas appears on the schedule.

"I think from a staff perspective, we know, a lot of us were there in ’21 when we went there and all that it entailed," Sarkisian said. "I think the good thing for us right now is we have Brad Spence and Ian Geffrard in our locker room now, and they know the importance of this game in Arkansas' locker room. And so them being able to convey that message so that our players can understand the magnitude of the game clearly from a fan base perspective.

"There’s a lot of older players, and Ted Koy being one of them, who comes to practice every day. When he speaks to our team about the the importance of this game and you think about coach [Darrell] Royal and coach [Frank] Broyles and those great teams, and what this game meant for a long, long time to not only the teams, but the fan bases, I think we’ll get the message across and we’ll understand that. But that can’t be the only reason that we perform and play well."

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Since 1991, the Razorbacks hold a 5-4 edge in the series with memorable games coming in the 2000 Cotton Bowl, Arkansas' Ambush in Austin to kickstart the 2003 season, and the 2014 Texas Bowl when the Hogs dominated the 'Horns 31-7 in Houston, holding Texas to only 59 yards of offense.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates from the sideline during the first half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Now, Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield is learning what this game is all about, and has his team playing at a higher level now than at the beginning of the season.

He may not know everything about this historic rivalry that entertained millions a generation ago, but the first-year Razorback coach wants to deliver joy to a fanbase that has passed its dislike of Texas down through generations.

"I’m going to continue to educate myself and our team on the rivalry," Silverfield said on Monday. "I do know this: When I got here, people talked about their feelings toward Texas. I won’t share them publicly because it would be edited. But a lot of the Arkansas fans have strong feelings and a certain light toward Texas.

"I understand what this game means to a lot of people. I’ve heard the stories, whether it’s from Scott Bull and his time versus Texas and just seeing some of the history of it. Obviously, we’re excited about the atmosphere that’s going to be going on down there and the opportunity to play this game at a high level."

Silverfield’s team gave itself something to build on with its 34-6 victory over South Carolina. Arkansas finished a game it controlled, rewarded defensive takeaways and gave fans a reason to feel their beloved program is headed in the right direction.

The Razorbacks still have a sliver of hope to reach a bowl game, but have to continue playing at a high level on each side of the football against Texas to have a chance in the final week of the regular season.

The Longhorns have College Football Playoff aspirations, but a loss could force them to miss the postseason invitational altogether.

For Razorback fans, beating Texas and damaging its playoff hopes would be another memory worth passing down.

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