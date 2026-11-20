FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Arkansas heads to Austin to face No. 6 Texas inside DKR Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, they'll be without a critical depth piece at right tackle in Bryant Williams.

The Louisiana transfer started the first four games of the 2026 season, but has yet to play more than 14 snaps in a single game going back to a 31-7 road loss at Texas A&M. He is one of the Razorbacks' highest graded pass blockers with a grade of 70.2, but his weakness was in the run game where he graded out at 43.9, which is easily the worst mark on the team this season.

Senior defensive end Quincy Rhodes was listed as "probable" last week at this point, but ended up playing in the Razorbacks' 34-6 victory over No. 17 South Carolina. He appeared to be a little beat up throughout the game, even wincining in pain last Saturday, but toughed it out until the end.

Rhodes finished the night without recording a tackle, but did apply pressure to South Carolina QB Cutter Woods twice, causing an interception with a couple of hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. Having him available completely changes how explosive Arkansas can be in disrupting the passing game.

Arkansas vs. Texas availability report | SEC

Tight ends Maddox Lassiter and Gavin Garretson along with freshman defensive back Braydon Lee have each been listed as "OUT" for most of the season. Lassiter suffered an injury during the summer, but Garretson's and Lee's injuries are undisclosed.

Others not listed on the report, but have missed the entire season are freshman punter Connor Smith and junior college transfer defensive end J'Lynn Allen.

For Texas, they will be without running back Hollywood Smothers, left tackle Trevor Goosby, tight end Nick Townsend, defensive lineman Hero Kanu and EDGE rusher Richard Wesley. The most interesting name on the report is junior EDGE rusher Colin Simmons, who Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield jokingly referenced as a player it'd nice to see get a break for one week.

"What does Colin have, 10.5 sacks in eight games?," Silverfield said on Monday. "I mean, it’d be nice if one of these teams could say, ‘Hey, we’ll take a break and not have any top-5 draft picks going against you.’"

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"But yeah, Simmons does his own thing. He’s so explosive. He’s quick-twitched. He bends really well. There’s some similarities, but each of them their own and in a little bit different scheme, but yeah, it’s going to be a challenge for us."

Other Longhorns who could potentially miss Saturday's game are defensive back Warren Roberson Jr., and reserve offensive lineman Laurence Seymore III.

Availability Report Required by SEC

Conference members are required to submit its injury reports three days prior to a conference game. Daily updates will be added until the final report which is 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

“This availability reporting policy is intended to reduce pressure from outside entities seeking participation information and represents a commitment of our 16 institutions to provide enhanced transparency to support efforts to protect our student-athletes and the integrity of competition,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said prior to Week 1.

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To avoid confusion on game day, student-athletes will be reported as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.

If a school fails to release timely and accurate availability reports for its upcoming game, it risks receiving monetary penalties ranging from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offenses in football, and a maximum of $15,000 to $25,000 in men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

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