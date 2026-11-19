FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas quarterback Arch Manning is going to hog all the headlines this week given his family name.

Arkansas has quite a few other problems they will face on each side of the football on Saturday when they head to Austin for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff against the No. 6 Longhorns.

KJ Jackson faces one of his toughest assignments against a defense capable of disrupting Arkansas’ passing game. On the flip side, Arkansas' defense has improved drastically, which has kept them within striking distance against the likes of Tennessee and Auburn.

From establishing the run to protecting Jackson, Arkansas has several matchups to manage. Here are five Longhorns who could shape its upset bid.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands the ball off to Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raleek Brown, RB

Brown hasn't quite lived up to the high expectations Texas' run game had during preseason, but Arkansas' No. 82-ranked run defense could provide him an opportunity to find success on the ground.

On the season, he has 124 carries for 572 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, while also adding another 110 yards and three scores receiving.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield is well aware of the Longhorns' inability to establish a ground attack, ranking No. 105 nationally with 128 yards per game.

"I know they haven’t publicly said they’re displeased [with running the] football," Silverfield said on Monday. "But, man, they’re still running the ball at a good tick."

Colin Simmons, EDGE

Some of Simmons' best games at the college level have come against the Razorbacks with eight total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks across two games.

He has the ability to line up anywhere along the first two levels of the defense and has such an exceptional burst of speed coming off the edge. That can force KJ Jackson to speed up his decision-making and require the Razorbacks to add an extra blocker or two to pick him up.

"What does Colin have, 10.5 sacks in eight games? I mean, it’d be nice if one of these teams could say, ‘Hey, we’ll take a break and not have any top-5 draft picks going against you,'" Silverfield said. "When you talk about the offensive line play, it’s like man, they’re also going up against some really good players. But yeah, Simmons does his own thing.

"He’s so explosive. He’s quick-twitched. He bends really well. There’s some similarities, but each of them their own and in a little bit different scheme, but yeah, it’s going to be a challenge for us."

How Arkansas handles Simmons will help determine whether the Razorbacks' offense has time to attack downfield or allow the Longhorns to control the line of scrimmage as they did against several other opponents this season.

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Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) scores on a touchdown reception during the first half in front ofMississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Wingo, WR

At one point, Arkansas was in the running for Wingo, the younger brother of former Razorback running back Ronnie. However, the Hogs' old coaching staff seemed to back off on him once Texas got more involved in his recruitment.

The St. Louis-area native was also heavily pursued by Missouri and coach Eli Drinkwitz, who also joked that Texas didn't want him anywhere near Wingo just in case he opted to enter the transfer portal and return home for next season.

"[Wingo's] a tremendous young man," Drinkwitz said on Nov. 4. "Always very respectful. He's one of those guys that I probably can't talk to after the game because they won't want me to tamper. He is absolutely one of my favorites and wish him all the best, except for Saturday."

Wingo, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, is a force in the open-field with 131 receptions for 1,897 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career. He will likely have a chance to be drafted in the second-to-third round in this spring's NFL Draft.

His speed will test Razorbacks' defenders as a perimeter pass catcher, but can also contribute with bubble screens and motion in for sweeps.

Rasheem Biles, LB

If Simmons wasn't enough to worry about on defense, Biles adds another wrinkle to a defense that is holding teams to just 288 total yards and 17.8 points per game. His ability to attack gaps and pressure the quarterback can disrupt the Razorbacks’ protection from either side, especially when attention shifts toward Simmons.

Arkansas’ offensive line can be leaky, having given up 24 sacks on the season, which ranks No. 93 nationally. If Texas forces the Razorbacks off-script early on, and puts Jackson into third-and-long situations repeatedly, it could end the Razorbacks' hopes of an upset early on.

Biles is coming off of one of his best games this season against LSU, finishing with 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. If the Razorbacks focus too much toward putting protection on Simmons, then Biles will have a chance to make them pay one way or another.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) intercepts a pass in front of Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jelani McDonald, DB

McDonald intercepted LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt three times last week, becoming the first SEC player to record three interceptions in a game since Arkansas’ Hudson Clark in 2020.

His performance against LSU highlighted an already productive season that could lead to All-American recognition and in the running for the Jim Thorpe Award. For the season, McDonald has recorded 78 tackles, four interceptions, four passes defended and three tackles for loss.

He adds a top layer to the defense who KJ Jackson will have to account for while he scans the field for potential targets in the passing game. But, McDonald can really do it all for his unit such as run support and the ability to add physicality over the middle.

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