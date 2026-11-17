FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The vibes are high around the state right now following Arkansas' 34-6 victory over No. 17 South Carolina on Saturday.

The Razorbacks have certainly had their own share of ups and downs, close calls and critical injuries at points this season. However, first-year coach Ryan Silverfield seems to have things pointing in the right direction as he gets his first taste of hatred between the Hogs and Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

This will be the 83rd meeting all-time between the two storied Southwest Conference rivals and these two rosters couldn't be more different from a talent standpoint on paper. There are 5-stars all over the Longhorns' two-deep from Arch Manning, Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo on offense to Collin Simmons, Kaliq Lockett and Jonah Williams on defense.

Silverfield's not sure he sees a lot of holes on Texas' whole team.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Observations of Texas Offense, Defense

"Offensively they’ve got a bunch of draftable wide receivers. They’ve got good tight ends. Their offensive line I think is getting better I think as the season goes on. They continue to find ways. I know they haven’t publicly said they’re displeased running the football, but man, they’re still running the ball at a good tick. Arch Manning is as talented as they come in the quarterback room. He has the ability make every throw. Their head coach is an offensive play caller and does a lot of really, really good things.

"Defensively, their defensive coordinator I’ve known for a long time, Will Muschamp. In fact, him and his older brother, Mike, and I had a house together and lived together in Savannah, Ga., a long time ago when I was a young head HS coach and he was a coach down in Savannah as well. So I’ve known Will Muschamp for over 20 years now and he’s always had a great defense and is a great defensive mind. They’ve got a lot of players. They arguably have one of the better D-lines in all of college football, with draft picks all over it.

"They're able to cover. He’s going to disguise coverages. He’s going to bring a multitude of pressures. You’re going to see a multitude of defensive fronts. So not only is he a defensive guru, but he’s got the guys who can go do it. They’re playing at a high tick on defense as well. Like I said at the beginning, there’s not a whole lot of holes to be punched in this Texas team."

After Arkansas' defense failed to finish complete games against Tennessee and Auburn, Silverfield challenged the unit to fight to the end. And they did that with standout performances from Joker Johnson, Ben Bogle, Miguel Mitchell and several others.

Arkansas Razorbacks LB Ja'Quavion Smith attempts to sack South Carolina QB Cutter Woods. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Arkansas' Defense Finally Finished The Job

"I think part of that is, and you sit there and I don’t statistically know what it looked like as far as pressure rate, as far as the ability to not necessarily to affect the quarterback, but I think the ability to get after their quarterback, sometimes with four down, maybe with a single-backer Dog, or a blitz, I think the pressure alone affected him.

"You even look at the Ben Bogle interception, well Miguel Mitchell was causing the pressure and got a hand up in there. So it was complimentary defense. Sometimes you just talk about the end going and getting a sack. But no different, right? On one of Joker’s interceptions, Quincy got the pressure.

"Then obviously being able to disguise things. So I think that all goes hand-in-hand with that. I think that’s what was a big telltale in the game on Saturday night and we need to continue to do that. Doing a better job of, yeah, like I even talked about at the beginning, like man, there’s even more that can be done, we can clean up this tackle here or there.

"Obviously Joker played a phenomenal game, but one of the explosives, he ducks his head and it’s not a proper tackle and he’s like, ‘Man, I knew you were going to call me out in front of the team on that.’ But I think that type of mindset is going to allow us to continue to get better and better."

One thing that stood out for Arkansas' offense was the ability to control the line of scrimmage and not allow South Carolina to dictate terms in the backfield. The Razorbacks allowed just six total pressures, four quarterback hurries and one sack on Saturday.

Game Planning For USC's Dylan Stewart

"[We did] pretty well. Dylan Stewart’s probably a top-10 pick. Obviously you guys probably know more of that than I do. I just know he’s really, really talented and there’s times you see him making plays where the play’s away and all of a sudden he’s making a play in the far A gap and you’re like, ‘Whoa.’

"That’s really, really special. But I think we did enough. We showed some chip, we did a variety of different things. A guy like that can take over the game and we didn’t allow him to. I think that gave us an advantage and I think we tried to find a variety of different ways to attack him in the run game and pass protection, but again, he’s a very, very special player. But I think we were able to handle our own."

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after a tackle against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preparing for Texas’ Collin Simmons

"What does Colin have, 10.5 sacks in eight games? I mean, it’d be nice if one of these teams could say, ‘Hey, we’ll take a break and not have any top-5 draft picks going against you.’ When you talk about the offensive line play, it’s like man, they’re also going up against some really good players. But yeah, Simmons does his own thing. He’s so explosive. He’s quick-twitched. He bends really well. There’s some similarities, but each of them their own and in a little bit different scheme, but yeah, it’s going to be a challenge for us."

Playing Up The Texas Rivalry

"Like a lot of these things, as the week goes on, I’m going to continue to educate myself and our team on the rivalry. I do know this: When I got here, people talked about their feelings toward Texas. I won’t share them publicly because it would be edited. But a lot of the Arkansas fans have strong feelings and a certain light toward Texas.

"It’s my job to prepare the team to the best of my ability to go down to Austin and give it our best shot. We’re excited about that opportunity. But I understand what this game means to a lot of people. I’ve heard the stories, whether it’s from Scott Bull and his time versus Texas and just seeing some of the history of it. Obviously we’re excited about the atmosphere that’s going to be going on down there and the opportunity to play this game at a high level."

The Razorbacks' biggest strength this season comes from within as his players never get too low and never seem to get too high on themselves. The foundation of focusing on the process of winning is starting to sink in and that's evident by the product on the field over the past month.

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Arkansas Razorbacks DB Joker Johnson after a second half interception against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Avoiding The Big Head

"Stay on their ass and hold them accountable. I was probably, if you walked in the team meeting room yesterday, I was, ‘hey, congrats, great. What the hell have we accomplished? Not a damn thing’. In fact, we've got so much work to be done, and I think our players appreciate that because they knew. Yeah, I said ‘the same people that are patting you on the back this week, the same ones that were stabbing you in the back last week’.

"So let's just go put our head down and work and grind. And our players appreciate that mindset and the approach. They know there's not going to be days off. We can't get looking around, and that doesn't mean we can't enjoy working. It doesn't mean we can't celebrate what we did.

"But it's time to move forward with great focus. You can't, no different in wins and losses. You take the rearview mirror, you got to take it and chuck it out the window, and you learn from it. And our players have taken that approach, and I think you know it was no different.



"When things weren't going well, it's easy to sit there and say, ‘well, it's going to affect the way you play next week’. No, every week stands on its own merits and it's its own season. And so we're starting a brand new season today, with 100% of the focus on Texas, not looking forward to the next week, not looking in the past at what's happened, and finding ways to get improvement every single day."

Hogs' Resilient Bunch

"Yeah, I think the word you know is resiliency. I think they're steadfast in their approach. They believe in what we're preaching. I think it's, you know, when you deal with 18-to-23 year olds, anybody in life, right? Can you buy into what the organization's all about? I don't care if you're working at J.B. Hunt, if you're working at Walmart, Tyson, wherever you're working.

"We can all be on the same page. That doesn't mean we're all going to agree on everything, but if we all share the same vision, the same mindset that we're going to put our blood, sweat and tears in this thing and work really hard every single day to make this the best we can possibly be, give yourself a chance. And sometimes it's not always going to go well. We don't all show up to work and every day is perfect. It's not all sunshine and rainbows. It doesn't matter what you do in life.

"Whether you’re a husband or father stocking shelves, but okay, this is the way it's got to get done, and there's not really any other options other than to put your head down and work and believe and care about each other. And I think this group does. I think this group actually, truly, does. Everybody talks about, well, everybody plays for themselves. They say any college. Well, no, they still play for the name across their chest. They're a team, and they care about one another. It's my job to make sure I continue to lead them in that right direction.

"And I'm just so pleased with the type of young men we have in this locker room. I shared with them, and after the (Auburn game), I hate losing, but that I'm proud of the efforts they continue to put in. And that's all I can ask is that they can keep working, get better every single day. I don't know what the result will come this upcoming Saturday, but I can promise you this, we're going to work our tails off to put ourselves in the best position."

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some Familiarity With Texas Coaching Staff

"I've never coached in the stadium. So, when I was with the Vikings, obviously, I've worked out some guys down there. I visited coach Muschamp actually the first time he was down there. So, but I've not been in the stadium for a game day experience.

"When [Steve Sarkisian] was with the Atlanta Falcons as an offensive coordinator and I was the offensive line coach in Memphis I went down and I visited the Falcons for an OTA. And, at the time, I believe coach Flood was an assistant line coach at the time, with the Falcons and Sark was the OC. I spent some time with them talking through some RPO game, believe it or not. Some, some mid zone concepts and different things briefly in a day's period. And then obviously, I'd had interactions with him now that I've been here, and I have a lot of respect for what he's done."

Taking On Arch Manning

"He's a winner. Correct me if I'm wrong... I believe he's 15-1 at home. Like, he he... The guy finds ways to win football games. He won a lot of games in high school. He's, obviously, without sounding foolish, he's got the pedigree. He's smart. He can make every throw on the field, and he understands how to operate that offense.

"And so, for us, it's gonna be we can't allow him to take it. And I think he has 10+ 40-yard passes already this season, which leads the SEC. Right? So when you talk about explosive passing plays with the weapons he has, we can't allow that to happen. And so, how do we limit that? How do we do those different things? And and that's why we're putting together the game plan today to give us our best bet."

Some noteworthy roster movement to be aware of is true freshman quarterback Hank Hendrix's placement in the rotation. Hendrix has apparently moved ahead of sophomore AJ Hill, who was also once a highly touted passer out of Houston County, Georgia in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

That could be notable as the season winds down and the transfer portal opens up in the weeks to come.

Hank Hendrix Taking QB2 Reps?

"Yeah, you know, Hank did get some reps with the second team. And I've been pleased with his progress. Listen, he's 17 years old. Listen, he's 17 years old. He should be getting ready for prom. But he's smart, he's tough, he's got great leadership for a young man, and just pleased with his progress. I like to see. We try a variety of different guys. If you guys even look at sometimes the receiver rotation, who's getting in in some of those warm-ups, and even at practice, just try to get a feel for who we have. Hopefully, we're not towards the end of the season, but yeah, as the regular season, maybe winding down, just getting a feel for what else we have out there."

What A Win Did For Current Team, Future of Program

"Let's just talk in general terms. I went back to them getting the fruits of their labor, showing like, 'Hey guys, you guys have been working your tails off.' I mentioned post-Auburn game, close doesn't matter. It doesn't matter. Maybe we are showing the improvements, but we're supposed to show back up and keep working and keep lifting these weights and keep getting after it in full pads on a Tuesday practice. I think for them it was like, wow, okay, this is part of the process. I mentioned to the team yesterday in team meeting.

"I said a lot of head coaches talk about the process. What the hell does that mean? I think you guys are actually seeing that we're a process-driven program. I told them clearly you guys are seeing what you guys have put into it and finally showing results, and they get it. Then listen, it was great. We had a lot of recruits there. Our current players, obviously, the jubilation like I mentioned, the locker room, it's great. Winning solves a lot of issues on the short term, but I was just pleased for that. I truly meant this in the post-game press conference. So happy for the fans and happy for the players in the locker room because really, that's all that matters."

Coach, How About A Bowl Game?

"Not one iota have we talked about anything other than getting ready and taking care of our bodies, and then we'll talk. Obviously talk about the current part of it, but other than that, that's where the focus is. I think you know, as the game maybe has changed a little bit as I've gotten older, and you deal with different (things). Obviously, every team has stands on its own merits every single year, and I think this team does a really good job. Let's just focus on the task at hand. I think that's the best bet that we can do."

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