Arkansas Without Key Cogs in First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football and coach Sam Pittman got their first look of how the team looks in the first of two scheduled scrimmages before the season kicks off.
However, the sheer number of key pieces that did not participate still warrants at least a little attention. Here's the full list of non-participants from the opening scrimmage, per Pittman:
• OL Patrick Kutas (back)
• WR Khafre Brown (knee)
• OL Luke Brown (cartilage injury)
• DL Jon Hill (concussion)
• TE Luke Hasz (concussion)
• DE Anton Juncaj (concussion)
• DB Marquise Robinson (concussion)
• RB Rashod Dubinion (knee)
• RB Ja'Quinden Jackson (ankle)
• WR Tyrone Broden (turf toe)
• DB Dylan Hasz (back)
• DB Jaheim Singletary (hamstring)
• K Vito Calvaruso (groin)
• WR Andrew Armstrong (hamstring)
"I think they could have played if we pushed them," Pittman said.
Most of these seem to be out of precaution and should be back in fall camp soon enough, although it might be a little while before Kutas comes back but tampered down long-term concerns.
"We feel like we’ll get him back," Pittman said. "I’m not positive but it may be another week, it may be another week and a half. But we feel good we’re going to get him back."
Not having your top two passing options and two running options isn't ideal, but kickoff is still three weeks away, so better now than later.
The Razorbacks resume fall camp practice Friday. They will have their second of two scrimmages Thursday.
