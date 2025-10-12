Best social media reactions after Arkansas nearly upsets Tennessee
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday's game between Arkansas and No. 12 Tennessee was an emotional roller coaster for some fans.
In addition to the return of Bobby Petrino to the Arkansas sideline, the game itself offered Razorback fans hope it could win.
“I thought our players really competed hard. We were well prepared for the game. We played physical, played tough. They are a really good football team," Petrino said in his post-game press conference. "Offensively, they know how to move the ball. We gave up some plays but we kept our poise and our players stuck together. We came up with some huge stops that gave us an opportunity to win the game.
"Offensively, I liked the way we started. They made some good adjustments in the third quarter that hurt us to continue to run the ball. I was too stubborn with it because I wanted to keep them on the sideline.
"Then we came out and started throwing it around and did a really good job of throwing and catching ... Obviously the turnovers ended up killing us and I made the decision to go for it instead of kicking a field goal and that ended up killing us too.”
But then Razorbacks' fumbled twice, failed to convert a fourth down attempt and the defense played like how the fans are used to seeing it play.
However, based on our searches, the reaction after the game is mostly positive, as you'll see below.
We gathered up some of the best social media reactions of key moments and decisions during Saturday's 34-31 game in Knoxville, Tenn., as well as the best post-game reactions we could find.
Best social media reactions
This is perhaps the best depiction of Arkansas against Tennessee:
A key moment in the game came in the third quarter when Petrino chose to try and convert a fourth-and-three from Tennessee's 25-yard line instead of kicking a game-tying field goal.
Taylen Green's pass wound up incomplete, though, and turned the ball over to Tennessee. Plenty of fans had reactions to Petrino's decision:
Fans also expressed some frustrations as Arkansas's fumbling woes still exist:
Arkansas mounted a late comeback attempt that would've been very interesting if the Razorbacks kicked a field goal instead of going for the first down on fourth-and-three.
"We came in here to show that we were going to compete," Petrino said. "We wanted to play one play at a time and find a way to win in the fourth quarter. I was proud of the way the defense stuck together and kept competing.
"Obviously, we gave up some things but we also made plays to give us a chance to win. Now we have to stick together and continue to practice and prepare the way we did this last week. We are right there we just have to find a way to get over the hump.”
But what seemed to matter more to the Arkansas fans was that the team never stopped trying to win.
Unsurprisingly, there were more than a few posts praising Petrino and advocating for him to have the interim tag removed from his head coaching title.
Of course, there might be a better candidate for the job already leading a team with similar red and white colors:
In other SEC games Saturday, Auburn had more issues with the officiating crew of its game. But the Tigers won't find much sympathy in Fayetteville.