Razorbacks can't keep up with No. 12 Tennessee despite big comeback
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 12 Tennessee didn’t volunteer itself to be a sacrificial lamb for Bobby Petrino’s first game as Arkansas’s interim head coach.
The Volunteers were able to avenge last season’s huge upset loss to the Razorbacks with a 34-31 win Saturday in Knoxville that was the first for Arkansas since Sam Pittman was fired.
Whatever magic is given to teams with a new head coach didn’t last very long for Arkansas.
And how Saturday’s game played out isn’t all that surprising.
Both teams went into halftime tied and the team that didn’t just fire its head coach wound up making the necessary adjustments to pull away in the second half.
Arkansas showed that the “new coach bump” is a real thing and that it’s offense is really good.
The Razorbacks had a (relatively) easy opening-drive touchdown against Tennessee and ended the first half with more first downs, rushing yards, third- and fourth-down conversions and nine more minutes of possession in the first half.
The offense, though, was never the problem for Arkansas. It was the defense, which was something Petrino tried to improve with a slew of defensive coach changes.
At times, the defense looked better. But the Volunteers still managed to go into halftime tied with Arkansas.
In the second half, though, it was clear that Arkansas wouldn’t be able to stop Tennessee’s offense, and it showed with 17 second half points scored by the Volunteers and just two late, fourt-quarter touchdowns by the Razorbacks.
The Razorbacks’ offense managed to outgain Tennessee’s total yards (496-485), which allowed the contest to live up to its heavy-offense emphasis.
Arkansas even managed to give its fans a ray of hope late in the fourth quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Taylen Green to Kam Shanks to make the score 34-31.
But the Razorbacks' defense simply couldn't stop Tennessee, giving up a first-down conversion with 1:55 left on the clock to seal the victory.
In many ways, Arkansas out-performed the Volunteers.
Tennessee had nine penalties enforced, converted just one third down attempt and held possession for just 25 minutes and five seconds of the game.
But a large reason for the Volunteers’ success, despite those self-inflicted wounds, was the Razorbacks’ inability to stop Tennessee’s offense. that scored a pair of touchdowns midway thorugh the second half.
Final reaction
Is Arkansas better than Mississippi State?
Based on the results of each team’s game against Tennessee, the answer may be no.
The Bulldogs took Tennessee to overtime before falling 41-34, while the Razorbacks never had a chance in the second half.
The one major difference is that Tennessee hosted Arkansas and had to travel to the cowbell-induced depravation chamber known as Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.
This distinction may not matter much until you consider both Arkansas and Mississippi State represent the best chance to get a win and reach bowl eligibility.
Luckily for the Razorbacks, who need to win four of its final six games to become bowl eligible, they’ll be hosting those Bulldogs.