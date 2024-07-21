Best, Worst Scenarios for Razorbacks with Difficult Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't expect any emotion to be part of this projection of Arkansas' football season. I'm simply giving a view of the ways it could go this year with a schedule that could be absolutely brutal.
The Razorbacks didn't get any breaks in the way it falls, especially if you want to go by any of these preseason projections and where they're picked to land in the SEC this year. At the SEC Football Kickoff last week in Dallas.
If there are bright spots it's the opener and they play Mississippi State a few days before Halloween. At least nobody should expect a massacre on that day like last year. After all, the Bulldogs were on the only team on the Hogs' schedule ranked below them by the media last week.
Then there's UAPB to start the year, but it better not be a problem. If the coaches aren't at least discussing running the second half on a mercy-rule type thing at halftime like they did in 2021 against the Golden Lions, there's a four-alarm problem.
We would have having some entirely different conversations at that point. Not here, though, except not winning those two games may reduct the worst-case scenario here look unachievable.
Best-case Scenario
All of this in both cases is based on the premise the Hogs beat UAPB into submission. Then two weeks later, they handle Alabama-Birmingham in the first game in Razorback Stadium.
To get to what could be a best-case situation, they will also have to figure out a way to get by Oklahoma State in the second week on the road. They are ranked in the top 25 by the national magazines in the grocery stores. It won't be an easy task after they play a possible trap opener against FCS champion South Dakota State.
They also get another ranked team against Texas A&M in what is likely the last trip to Arlington for a game that helps neither team over the couple of decades. The Razorbacks also haven't beaten the Aggies but a couple of times in the last decade. Arkansas has invented new ways of losing that game.
Predicting a 4-1 record through the first five games is probably a little over-optimistic. But they can't go below 3-2 in that stretch and have a shot at getting the best-case scenario.
Right now the best chances for wins in a brutal final stretch of seven games will have to come against Tennessee, LSU, Louisiana Tech and hopefully Ole Miss, Texas or Missouri is in the process of falling apart by November. At least where they can get to the magic number.
Best-case number of wins: 7
Wins: UAPB, UAB, Louisiana Tech, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri
Losses: Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, Texas
Worst-case Scenario
You can pretty much have your most gruesome nightmare about the Razorbacks' season and that's what I'm talking about here.
The Hogs' fan base will be up in arms like we haven't seen since the previous coaching staff was around. There's already a tremendous amount of apathy. Some people are asking me if I've heard yet when basketball season will be starting.
Best-case number of wins: 4
Wins: UAPB, UAB, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State
Losses: Oklahoma State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas
The thing about all these columns on guessing is you can't account for all of the variables. That means how other teams have developed (trust me, they all go one way or the other), injuries or officials' decisions.
What do the fans think? You can comment on how many you think the Razorbacks will win or lose this year on our social media pages. Again, no prediction here which way they'll hit, but it's how it could go ... either way.
