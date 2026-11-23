FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees cannot allow another's failures to dictate what's allocated to the Razorbacks football program for the future.

Chairman Randy Lawson mentioned Oregon's struggles as a key reason that roster budgets don't always equate to wins on the field. Of course, the Ducks were considered among the top teams in the nation during the preseason but have rebounded to 8-3 overall — squarely in the College Football Playoff race.

Despite being among the lowest spenders in the SEC, Lawson says his group of trustees are taking Oregon's “struggles” and Utah’s No. 2 playoff ranking while having one of the lowest Power Conference budgets in the country into how they build a financial plan for the future.

Arkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates following a first half touchdown against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Estimated Roster Spending for the CFP Top 25

1. Georgia ($31.25 mil)

2. Utah ($22.25 mil)

3. Alabama ($40.5 mil)

4. UCLA ($29.5 mil)

5. Texas ($52.0 mil)

6. Notre Dame ($49.25 mil)

7. Miami ($49.5 mil)

8. Indiana ($39.5 mil)

9. Tennessee ($41.5 mil)

10. BYU ($22.5 mil)

11. Wake Forest ($19.75 mil)

12. Texas Tech ($41.75 mil)

13. Oregon ($51.5 mil)

14. Ohio State ($50.5 mil)

15. Iowa ($18.0 mil)

16. Kentucky ($25.0 mil)

17. Boise State ($18.5 mil)

18. USC ($39.75 mil)

19. Arizona ($19.0 mil)

20. Houston ($21.5 mil)

21. South Carolina ($34.0 mil)

22. Oklahoma (33.25 mil)

23. Louisville ($23.5 mil)

24. Florida ($38.5 mil)

25. Ole Miss ($43.5 mil)



*all NIL evaluations come from The NIL Standard.

Anyone who wants to point toward teams in other conferences having success in different conferences with lower budgets is stumped on what to do before attempting an actual review.

Arkansas is dead last in the SEC and No. 36 nationally in terms of roster spending behind Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Each of those teams rank outside the top 25 nationally and have a combined overall record of 16-17 (8-17 SEC).

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Razorbacks would've needed to pay its roster an average of $34.23 million to compete for a top-25 spot in this year's CFP ranking. But then again, the nine SEC teams in this week's top 25 averaged $37.72 million in roster spending, which is $3.49 million more than the full Top 25 average.

Let's not forget, those budgets are likely to grow, and that's something Arkansas will have to account for. The average budget for an SEC team during the 2025 season was projected at $25-33 million, with Texas leading the pack around $40 million (a 25% increase year-to-year).

SEC roster spending projection for 2027 with Arkansas still last at a 16.8% increase and where a $40 million baseline could put them. | Jacob Davis

While it's a race for funding, Utah shows what can be done when the right combination of players and coaches are in place to make a run for a conference title. But that's not the race Arkansas has to be in either because competing in the SEC means money is a prerequisite, not a recommendation.

The price of keeping up in the SEC can change year-to-year, and if each team increases roster spending by a mean of 16.8% in 2027, the baseline to potentially compete would rise to about $44.1 million. Even if Arkansas gets to $40 million, it would still be about $4 million shy of that projected average.

"Everybody has to come together. We've got to we got to raise that money," John Tyson said at the Little Rock Touchdown Club. "We've got to do the things. If we don't come together and raise money together, we don't stand a chance in the state of Arkansas. Then I think about the responsibility to give Ryan year two, year three, but he might take four years to build it a brick at a time."

If Tyson's proposed four-year plan is what it takes for Silverfield to completely rebuild the program from its studs, then the rest of the SEC will keep spending while Arkansas continues to patch the leak with Flex Seal instead.

In that case, Arkansas’ trustees ought to give Silverfield a Year 2 roster budget that reflects what it costs to compete in the SEC. Otherwise, the Razorbacks will spend another year getting lapped like a car that lost the draft at Daytona.

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