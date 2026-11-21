FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is fresh off an upset of South Carolina, 34-6, but Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield had one message for his team this week: focus on Texas.

The Razorbacks head to Texas with an improving running game and renewed confidence, but sustaining that progress against the Longhorns will require more than just bringing leftover enegry from last Saturday’s victory.

Add the fact that former Razorbacks are helping Texas understand the rivalry, a first-year Arkansas coach learning the history himself, and fans eager for another Ambush in Austin, there's plenty of hype for a game that's flying under the radar going into the Saturday slate.

Here are the key storylines heading into the 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Austin at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles following a first half run against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Arkansas ranks No. 118 nationally in rushing offense at 118 yards per game on the season, but have found success there by running for at least 132 yards in four of the previous seven games.

Sophomore running back Cam Settles is a big reason why with 378 yards and a pair of scores since becoming the starter. Senior Sutton Smith has oddly seen his production increase with fewer carries, with 16 carreis for 124 yards and one score against the likes of Auburn and South Carolina.

That's a credit to the offensive line's improvement and the running backs physical rushing style during the final stretch of the regular season.

"We talk about it all the time, being able to run the ball efficiently can open up some stuff in the passing game," Silverfield said. "But I think what you got to see tonight is like, some of the runs we finished, right? You saw the O-line pushing the running backs, legs churning over. Listen, I believe they’ve got a couple of high-round draft picks on that D-line and I thought our offensive line did some good things.

"I thought our tight ends did some good things. The receivers and the quarterbacks trusting that, then ultimately the running backs seeing their holes and trusting their vision and running hard. So that run game is going to be something we’re going to need to continue to establish. But obviously when you play a stout D-line you’re pleased when you’re able to get the result we got tonight."

Texas' run defense is among the best in the country at No. 18, surrendering just 102.5 yards per game and five scores.

Ryan Silverfield was asked how he would keep his team focused after a big win over South Carolina.



“[I’ll] stay on their ass and hold them accountable…What the hell have we accomplished? Not a damn thing.” pic.twitter.com/fGsqfje4eb — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) November 16, 2026

Arkansas has a chance to make more noise this week after a monumental home win after an up-and-down start to the season. A win like last Saturday's against South Carolina could give any other team the big head, but Silverfield won't allow that this week as they head to the 40 Acres.

"Stay on their ass and hold them accountable," Silverfield said Monday when asked how to avoid a letdown. "If you walked in the team meeting room yesterday, I was [saying], 'Hey congrats, great. What the hell have we accomplished? Not a damn thing. In fact, we've got so much work to be done, and I think our players appreciate that.

"I said, the same people that are patting you on the back this week [are] the same ones that were stabbing you in the back last week. So let's just go put our head down and work and grind. And our players appreciate that mindset and the approach. They know there's there's not going to be days off.No, every week stands on its own merits and it's its own season. And so we're starting a brand new season today, with 100% of the focus on Texas."

Arch Manning is the guy everyone talks about around the country, whether that be good or bad. But there are a handful of impact playmakers on either side of the football who have contributed to the overalll success of the Longhorns season.

Steve Sarkisian says Brad Spence and Ian Geffrard, former Razorbacks, will be used in the Texas locker room this week as voices for what the Arkansas game means from the perspective of the other sideline.



"We'll get the message across." — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 16, 2026

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Former Arkansas defenders Ian Geffrard and Brad Spence transferred to Texas each of the previous two season and have been used by Texas coach Steve Sarkisian this week to show his team how the Razorbacks view the Longhorns.

"I think from a staff perspective, we know, a lot of us were there in ’21 when we went there and all that it entailed," Sarkisian said. "I think the good thing for us right now is we have Brad Spence and Ian Geffrard in our locker room now, and they know the importance of this game in Arkansas' locker room. And so them being able to convey that message so that our players can understand the magnitude of the game clearly from a fan base perspective.

"There’s a lot of older players, and Ted Koy being one of them, who comes to practice every day. When he speaks to our team about the the importance of this game and you think about coach [Darrell] Royal and coach [Frank] Broyles and those great teams, and what this game meant for a long, long time to not only the teams, but the fan bases, I think we’ll get the message across and we’ll understand that. But that can’t be the only reason that we perform and play well."

This will also be Silverfield's first taste of the bitter rivalry between old school Southwest Conference rivals, but he wasn't willing to provide his side of things to avoid social media twisting his words and give Texas bulletin board material.

"I’m going to continue to educate myself and our team on the rivalry," Silverfield said on Monday. "I do know this: When I got here, people talked about their feelings toward Texas. I won’t share them publicly because it would be edited. But a lot of the Arkansas fans have strong feelings and a certain light toward Texas."

The game remains one of the defining moments in Arkansas athletics history. The College Football Hall of Fame's account of the 1969 matchup details the dramatic comeback, President Richard Nixon's attendance and the fourth-down completion that helped turn the game in Texas' favor.

That game became the epitome of Arkansas' close calls, but for it to come at the hands of Texas made it even worse.

The Longhorns' football program operates at the level Arkansas fans want to compete at, and while the program has fallen on hard tmes over the past 15 years one saying remains true: beat Texas.

“Arkansas fans hate Texas more than they like themselves.” -Steve Sarkisian, 2024 SEC Media Days pic.twitter.com/GjcDNWn5iY — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) November 21, 2026

In October of 1965, the First Baptist Church of Fayetteville's sign out front read a singular statement:

"Football is only a game. Eternal things are spiritual. Nevertheless, beat Texas."

And if that doesn't sum up the rivalry, then Sarkisian said it best when he participated in his first SEC Media Days.

"I jokingly say this," Sarkisian said at the 2024 SEC Media Days. "I feel like when you go to Arkansas, I almost at times think they hate Texas more than they like themselves. That's a real rivalry."

Arkansas hasn't beaten Texas in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium since 2003, when Matt Jones led the Razorbacks to a 38-28 victory in what became known as "The Ambush in Austin. They haven't been relatively close either with losses of 52-10 in 2008 and 52-37 in 2025.

The Razorbacks have taken their lumps along the way, but are playing like more of a cohesive unit over the past month than they have at any other point this season. Players are buying into what Silverfield's culture of accountability and effort, which appears to be paying off down the stretch of the regular season.

"I want our guys to have that approach and and we're not there yet. Uh we had some games in the fourth quarter that we didn't come the outcome we wanted or or the results we wanted. So, it's teaching guys what this looks like and and showing them this is how you play football and this is what that mentality needs to look like when you throw up those fours in the fourth quarter and and tonight's a small step towards that."

Should the Razorbacks find a way to make this a competitive game going into the fourth quarter, none of Arkansas' success over the past month can be considered a fluke. It's the growth and development of a program figuring out how to win.

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