Bobby Petrino compares Razorbacks’ Green to another hurdling Heisman winner
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two things can be true at once in the game of college football.
First, Bobby Petrino can flat out coach quarterbacks better than most coordinators.
Second, he knows how to get the most out of his studs even if they weren’t highly regarded out the high school.
Arkansas’ second-year offensive coordinator received a do over at a place that went from national relevancy to has been’s in a matter of an offseason.
Through two weeks of ball, quarterback Taylen Green has cooked overwhelmed defenses which is what he has to do as a darkhorse Heisman candidate.
The 6-foot-6, 230 pound dual threat has completed 41-of-57 passes for 561 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions along with 18 carries for 192 yards and another score.
Petrino witnessed his star passer hurdle over an Arkansas State defender during the first half, which led to a collective “ohhh” from the faithful at War Memorial Saturday afternoon.
The leap was talked about heavily throughout the pressbox and even made its way to social media, via Petrino, who compared the play to his Heisman winner just a short decade ago.
“I had to redeem myself from Auburn,” Green said. “Had to redeem myself.
“Just being more physical in the run game and doing what I have to do to keep the chains moving. If it's a hurdle, it's a hurdle. If I have to put my shoulder down, it's that. If it's juking, you know, just doing whatever I have to do. I want to show my teammates that, not just talk about it, but show it too.”
For fans stuck on number watch, Jackson’s Heisman campaign started against Charlotte and Syracuse where he completed just 60% of his passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and one pick.
The future NFL MVP out paced Green on the ground so far with 318 yards and six touchdowns.
Now, Jackson’s true coming out party in 2016 came in Week Three against No. 2 Florida State combining for 362 yards of total offense and five touchdowns on a traditionally stout Seminoles defense.
Like Jackson, Green has played well, but made a couple of bad reads leading to a pair of interceptions during the second quarter against Arkansas State.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows those type of mistakes can’t happen going forward and made adjustments mid-second half so it wouldn’t happen again.
"Think about the 2 picks, it wasn't like it was a tipped ball,” Pittman said following the game.“Obviously, we got that corrected with his eyes and where to go with the ball after the second quarter I guess is when it was.
“But he was outstanding with his legs. I mean, when he takes off, you know you're going to get a first down, then what happens after that is gravy.”
Green had the best game of his career on the ground with 151 yards. His total is one of the highest marks in a single-game for an Arkansas quarterback in school history.
Razorback legend Lamar McHan recorded 189 yards against Texas A&M in 1951, Ken Holland finished with 168 against Northwestern State way back in 1947 and Mark Calcagni rushed past Rice in 1985 to a tune of 160 yards.
“He wants to show his teammates and show us,” Arkansas linebacker Xavian Sorey said. “He did a good job at showing us. Yeah, I'm just happy for him.
“He’s a crazy player, man. The stuff he’s doing, breakaway speed, it’s different. It’s definitely different.”