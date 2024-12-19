Main Question from Razorback Fans on Bowl Can't be Answered
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Considering Arkansas fans don't really know who will be playing when the Razorbacks face Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl next week in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, their lack of interest probably isn't surprising.
Usually there is a mild interest for any bowl game. This may be as bad as the matchup with UNLV back in 2000 in the Las Vegas Bowl. That was so bad I even forgot they were playing the game until seeing the headlines the next day in the newspaper in Dallas.
This time might be just as bad. A poll at Best of Arkansas Sports pretty much summed up everything I've been hearing around town from fans lately. When asked to rank how much "excitement" they had for the game, well, it was pretty bad.
There are some other results of the questions in there, but those are topics for other days. You might be surprised at some of the folks that might be able to see that light at the end of any tunnel may be an approaching train.
The biggest issue is too many fans are talking about players no longer on the team or haven't gotten here, yet. The biggest problem with that is nobody's really excited about the ones coming. While the Hogs are lining up visits, there hasn't been a single commitment that has shown he's one of those "difference makers" Sam Pittman talked about last week.
The Hogs are down to Rodney Hill and some names nobody has heard of before at running back. The way things are shaping up, it would almost be forgivable if Taylen Green begged off with some mysterious injury that keeps him from playing. We've had a few of those around the Hogs this year.
If the offensive line cobbled together can give him enough time to at least do one of his sprint-outs where he seems to be more comfortable passing, there are questions who will be available to catch the passes.
Roughly 80 percent of the receptions are gone due to eligibility, money or booted off the team. Hill and wide receiver TeSlaa have the most catches of anyone that will be playing in Memphis. This game is simply giving the Razorbacks' coaches a chance to evaluate folks for spring practice.
And apparently nobody is really that interested in the game. Maybe the redemption will be some media folks can have a story on the number of people watching on TV. At least it's on at night on the ESPN mothership.
At least it will be on while people are unwrapping gifts.