New Faces Get Opportunity to Shine for Arkansas in Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When the majority of the players that got Arkansas to the bowl are no longer on the roster, it leaves gaping holes for unfamiliar names to fill. The Razorbacks will look for that on both sides of the ball against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.
The Hogs are down three starters on the offensive line and both the coaches and fellow players are complimentary of offensive lineman Kobe Branham.
A freshman from Fort Smith, Branham was rated the No. 35 offensive lineman by Rivals in his class. With Addison Nichols, Josh Braun and Patrick Kutas all hitting the portal, the door is finally ajar for Branham to crack the rotation.
"We’re really high on Kobe Branham," coach Sam Pittman said. "I mean really high on him. I think this will be a great opportunity for him."
He's already impressed Fernando Carmona Jr., the presumed leader and veteran presence on the line for the bowl game and moving forward for the 2025 season. Carmona spoke the freshman's work ethic leading up to the bowl.
"He’s going to be one of those Arkansas greats," Carmona said. That kid is a hard worker, he’s a big body and he’s really coachable. Those things lead to those great players and he’s been playing extremely hard. He’s just a big body and he’s just so physically gifted."
On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Bradley Shaw has been drawing even higher praise from his peers. A native of Hoover, Ala., Shaw saw sporadic playing time in his first year, racking up 12 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
"Me and Slide [linebacker Xavian Sorey] have both sat down and watched him in practice," linebacker Steven Dix Jr. said. "We see him and we’re like 'Dawg, he’s going to be really really good. We think he’s going to win a Butkus before he leaves here.' That’s the kind of potential you see from him at a young age."
The Butkus Award is given to the top linebacker in the country, an award that no Razorback has ever won in the history of the program. They've only had one finalist (Drew Sanders, 2022).
Branham and Shaw will both get their first looks at extended playing time against Texas Tech. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 27 and will be broadcast on ESPN.