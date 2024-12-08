Razorbacks Lose Sophomore Linebacker to Transfer Portal
Arkansas linebacker Alex Sanford became the 15th Razorback football player to announce he would enter the transfer portal. Sanford declared his intention to enter the transfer portal through his X account Saturday afternoon.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder signed with Arkansas over the Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers and his hometown school Ole Miss Rebels two years ago. He was a 3-star recruit coming out of Oxford (Miss.) High School.
Sanford gave thanks to Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams and the rest of the coaching staff. He was one of the four Razorback captains for the Nov. 2 game against Ole Miss.
Sanford was rated between the No. 8 and 18 player in the state of Mississippi his senior season. Rivals rated him the No. 25 inside linebacker in the country that year and ESPN had him at No. 32.
He's the fifth defensive player to announce he's leaving Arkansas.