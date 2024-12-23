BREAKING: Razorbacks Snag Transfer From Kiffin, Rebels
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Ole Miss offensive tackle Kavion Broussard has committed to Arkansas, according to a report.
Broussard took an official visit to Arkansas Dec. 19, which was enough to solidify his decision over his other finalist Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-6, 308-pound offensive tackle flipped from Miami to the Rebels shortly before early signing day as a member of Ole Miss' 2024 recruiting class.
Arkansas has rebuilt its offensive line nicely this offseason with Georgia Tech offensive tackle Corey Robinson, UCF guard Caden Kitler and Oregon's former top-100 recruit Jac'Qawn McRoy out of the transfer portal. The addition of Broussard could bring back the biggest offensive line in football which rivaled Coach Sam Pittman's group in 2014-15 which outsized any unit in college or NFL.
Broussard was a 3-star recruit out of high school and ranked as the No. 51 offensive tackle in his class and No. 20 player in Louisiana in the 2024 class. He currently holds offers from Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Marshall, Miami and Georgia Tech.
The former Ole Miss tackle did not see any action along the line of scrimmage this season which preserved is redshirt as a true freshman. Like fellow freshman trasnfer, McRoy, Broussard will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Offensive line coach Eric Mateos quickly turned around Arkansas' ability to run the ball and was the nation's No. 13 productive offense from a yardage standpoint at 451 yards per game. Under Mateos, the Razorbacks improved from No. 87 nationally at 137 yards per game on the ground to No. 41 this season with 182 yards per game.