Pay-for-Play, Paint Points, and Proficient Hogs' Passing
Here are three observations from Saturday's shellacking the Razorbacks put on North Carolina A&T. Arkansas was less than hospitable on the court while posting a 95-67 victory but did provide the Aggies with a nice appearance fee.
OBSERVATION 1: TEAM IS FAMILY
Hogs coach John Calipari and his wife, Ellen, had the team over on Friday to celebrate Christmas. As Coach Cal put it during Saturday's post-game press conference: "We had Christmas at my house, had a meal, had gifts for each of the guys."
Having the guys over has long been a tradition for most coaches. Providing gifts, though? Probably, sure. Technically, though, that was surely against NCAA regulations. Before NIL, before openly giving college players money was allowed, the NCAA had a rule book almost tall enough for Cal to stand on and easily dunk without jumping.
Back then, it was $100 handshakes, maybe a small bank bag with four figures in small bills inside. for the best players. It was under-the-table deals for cars, houses for mom, and enough spending money to buy the whole town of Fayetteville dinner.
Not much about all that has changed -- except it's legal and not secretive. Plus, kids and programs might never be penalized again. Everybody knew it was a step in the right direction to allow pay-for-play.
Now folks just need to fix the timing problems with the transfer portal. Step one would be aligning the academic calendar with the portal and end of football season. Gut instinct is they won't adopt that sensible plan.
OBSERVATION 2: SMALL GROUP, BIG PAYOFF
Calipari and his staff have devoted more time to tutoring and working on sets with the bigs: 6-foot-11 Jonas Aidoo, 7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic, and 6-foot-10 Trevon Brazile. They've been isolating them with guards for pick-and-roll precision, and working on feeding the post to get easier, higher percentage shots.
Aidoo led the way Saturday with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Brazile added 11 and nine while Ivisic scored eight with three boards. Collectively, they shot 16-for-27 on 2-point field goals. Calipari was pleased with the results of their recent practice focus that produced more points in the paint.
"All of our individual work has been about that," Calipari said. "I’ve invested more in individual work in the last week than I have all season, and it is bigs and guards and we’re working on certain things."
OBSERVATION 3: IMPRESSIVE RATIO
Calipari pointed out the Hogs' eye-popping assist-to-turnover ratio against North Carolina A&T. While leading 54-31 at halftime, Arkansas had 15 assists and had committed only one turnover. That is, if you're wondering, absolutely remarkable.
"I don’t care who you’re playing ... one turnover?" Calipari said with a hint of incredulity. "And if you’re passing that much (to get 15 assists), it means we are a good passing team." Addressing the one turnover, he noted that's even more impressive because "... we choose to throw look-aways or catch balls with one hand at times."
For the season, the Hogs' assist-to-turnover ratio is 198:144. Not surprisingly, freshman point guard Boogie Fland is by far the best at taking care of the ball and distributing to teammates for buckets. He's got 74 assists and just 24 turnovers despite handling the ball more than anyone else.
DJ Wagner has a solid 39:23 ratio but no other Razorback has more than one assist more than he does turnovers. Adou Thiero and Nelly Wagner are both at 20:19. Kevin Knox and Billy Richmond III are both 10:9. The post players are Brazile 9:8, Aidoo 4:6 and Ivisic a deplorable 11:23. That's especially troubling for a big man with good instincts and court vision who's known as a good passer.
For the game, Calipari noted, the Hogs had just six turnovers while putting up 74 shots. Those kind of numbers will win about any game this season.