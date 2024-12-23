Hogs' Rare Dabble in Virginia Could Result in Portal Payoff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Virginia Union transfer wide receiver Reginald Vick announced a scholarship offer from Arkansas Sunday afternoon on his X account. He is expected to take an official visit in January, according to a report.
Vick just finished his redshirt sophomore season as a standout receiver for Division II Virginia Union where he caught 57 passes for 1,394 yards and 15 touchdowns. He earned AP Division II All-American honors for his efforts.
The 6-foot-3, 185 pound pass catcher holds other offers from the likes of UAB, Louisiana Tech, Bethune-Cookman, East Carolina, Wake Forest and James Madison. Vick helped the to a 10-4 overall record and an appearance in the quarterfinals, losing to Valdosta State 49-14.
Coach Sam Pittman and his staff haven't been afraid to offer or sign transfers from lower divisions as long as they are confident in their abilities to play at a high level in the SEC. Senior receiver Andrew Armstrong came from the FCS level at Texas A&M Commerce but finished his college career at Arkansas as the league's leading receiver this fall.
Fellow senior wideout Isaac TeSlaa came from Hillsdale College, also a Division II program, last season. He finished No. 3 on the team with 438 yards and led all receivers with three touchdowns.
Over three decades ago, Arkansas' basketball team benefitted from a Virginia Union transfer in 6-foot-7 forward Roosevelt Wallace. He played for the Razorbacks for two seasons from 1990-92 appearing in 69 games, including 17 career starts, and averaged eight points on 46% shooting from the floor, 31% from three and 74% from the free throw line.
Wallace also pulled down over five rebounds, one assist and one steal per game in his two seasons under Nolan Richardson. The Razorbacks were major players on the national scene while Wallace was on the roster going 60-12 with an Elite Eight appaerance in the 1991 NCAA Tournament.
Non-FBS Transfers Taken by Arkansas Since 2020
DT John Ridgeway, Illinois State (2021)
WR Isaac Teslaa, Hillsdale (2023)
WR Andrew Armstrong, Texas A&M Commerce (2023)
RB Rodney Hill, Florida A&M (2024)*
DE Anton Juncaj, Albany (2024)
DL David Oke, Abiliene Christian (2025)
*Hill transferred in winter portal window in 2023 from Florida State, stayed at Florida A&M one semester before transferring to Arkansas for 2024 season.