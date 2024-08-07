Broden Possible Breakout Candidate at WR for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' offense targeted Tyrone Broden early and often during its spring game in April. His size made it hard to teammates to gain leverage on a single play.
With a new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and position coach Ronnie Fouch, Broden has a chance to hit the reset button as a senior. The 6-7 wideout only caught 15 passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Learning to use his pad level, being a student of the offense and gaining a leadership role within Arkansas' locker room makes him a good option to be a breakout candidate. Broden is one of the fastest players on the roster and become a solid option next to teammate Andrew Armstrong.
"The sky is the limit for [Broden]," Fouch said. "The best thing about him is how hard he works at learning the offense. "He's a leader and picks up the offense very quickly."
Broden isn't expected to remain still when lining up. There are a bevy of positions he can play within the wide receiver unit which makes him a versatile piece at the position.
"For his position, he has to move around a lot," Fouch said. "He has to move around a lot in the alignments of inside, outside and maybe number three in the slot. He's done a great job of picking up the concepts because you can be a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 in the three man concept and he knows all those positions which helps him play his position at 'Z' because he has to move around a lot."
When things don't workout the way one would have thought coming in it is always easy to pack up and move on. Not Broden, as he put his head down and put in the work to be better and become an all-around talent instead of just being a jump ball specialist.
"His work ethic, footwork and his hands and obviously his height, he can high point the ball way up above the backboard," Fouch said. "He's just done a great job of working, it's a different year for him. We're asking him to start outside and he's taking that role. Improving pad level down on releases and stuff like that because he's tall, he's got to get lower than other guys to get out of a jam corner to just release things."
"Just trying to motivate him because he really only had 15 catches last year," Fouch said. "It's going to be a different year for him with a bigger workload. Everyday in camp, you've got to keep progressing and taking care of your body."
HOGS FEED:
