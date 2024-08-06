'Unc' Brings New Level of Experience to Razorbacks' Receivers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas wide receivers coach doesn't have a problem coaching guys nearly as old as him, which freshman Monte Harrison is. What Ronnie Fouch likes is what he's bringing to a group with all the catches last year.
"He's played in the professional league, so he acts like a pro," Fouch said Tuesday morning. "He takes care of his body, he studies, he takes notes. It's great for the young guys to learn from him on how to be a pro."
That was probably in the back of Sam Pittman's mind when he got the guy, who is 29 years old and a freshman. He played baseball out of high school, then was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Harrison played 10 years in the major leagues for the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels. He was selected to play in the 2019 All-Star Futures Game, but didn't because he was dealing with a wrist injury.
The transition to football hasn't been seamless, but he has turned heads. On the field and in the locker room, he's blended in well with the current players.
"He’s a good player and he’s good in the locker room, too," defensive back Jaylen Braxton said Monday. "Always good conversations with Monte."
They also have tagged him with a nickname that wasn't particularly surprising. According to defensive back Kee'yon Stewart, they just call him "Unc." It's a sign of respect.
Fouch, 35, likes what he's bringing to the group.
"At the end of the day, everybody just wants the knowledge," Fouch said. "They wanna be coached. Coming from baseball, he's eager to learn more and more about football, being away from it so long."
Don't assume for a second, though, he's just there for show. Don't be surprised to see him be a key part of the wide receivers as he gets back into the details of playing football.
"He's flashed throughout camp in these first couple days, and he's definitely wowed us on a couple of plays," Fouch said. "He can go up and high and point the ball. He 's so strong. He can play through contact from a defender and really use his power in the run game as well. I'm trying to motivate him to do more, use his size, use his power in all facets to the game."
Fouch is confident he can be that key piece. It's something the Razorbacks needed last year is some size and physical presence to get open and just out-physical defenders for the ball.
There was a phrase I always heard as a youngster and discovered there was some truth there. Growing up in Southeast Arkansas, we discovered there was something to "old man strength." It won't be surprising to see some of that from Harrison, who is nearly 10 years older than his teammates.
It could be a bigger addition to the roster than a lot of people are considering right now. He does kind of stand out in practice because he just moves a little different. It's practice, so don't expect any All-American predictions just yet, though.
