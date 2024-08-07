Arkansas Reveals Old Formation During Practice, OL Grit Needed
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A return to some old style formations are gaining popularity around college football. There are plenty of younger coaches whether they be in college or high school ranks who have never seen the 'Power I' implemented in a playbook.
During SEC Media Days, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman shared his offense will revert to a physical mindset this season with more plays used out of the I-formation. Obviously, that means more 20+ personnel groups (jumbo packages) will be used this fall.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has used variations of the 'I' throughout his coaching career with pistol concepts. Of course, he uses a variety of shotgun formations during games which helps spread out defenses.
Fullback is a position which has gone by the wayside over the past couple of decades. H-back's are usually tight ends who line up as an extra blocker in the backfield. Former Warren quarterback and current Razorbacks tight end Maddox Lassiter is also working at fullback in the I-formation sets.
Lassiter, like most walk-on's, wants to contribute to the success of their teams any way possible. This could be his chance to see the field using a fullback now because it hasn't been around for 10 years or so.
The best way to describe Arkansas' new look would be more of an old school 'I' with an H-Back and Joe Gibbs' early Redskins teams of the 1990's. Two wideouts, one tight end lined up as a flex with another primarily blocking.
With Luke Hasz at Petrino's disposal as a pass catching tight end this gives Arkansas a threat whether it be on the air in jumbo packages or through the air. This will help the Razorbacks avoid loaded boxes with the hope of facing primarily zone defenses.
Arkansas' offensive line will need to regain their big ugly status similar to Pittman's lines during his tenure as line coach here from 2013-2015. Punching opponents at the point of attack will be necessary as the Razorbacks look to regain their blue collar program status.
Getting a solid push on down-and-distance and goal line situations has been a struggle since the 2022 season when Arkansas' line was punked by underdog Liberty. Last season, the group struggled to protect their quarterback allowing nearly four sacks per game.
Incoming transfers Fernando Carmona, Keyshawn Blackstock and Addison Nichols hope to bolster the line with Patrick Kutas sliding over to guard instead of tackle. Syracuse transfer Joe More and last year's starting right guard Josh Braun are expected to battle for the final offensive line spot.
This team will go as far as it's offensive line will take them. With an ol' offensive line coach and his former protege Eric Mateos heading up the room maybe they can take that next step toward respectability.
