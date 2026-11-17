FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said it best on Monday when it comes to facing the No. 6 Texas Longhorns.

"There's not a whole lot of holes to punch with this Texas team," Silverfield said.

While it's true on paper that the Longhorns have one of the most talented rosters in the country, they haven’t been immune to mistakes.

For an Arkansas defense that's forced 14 turnovers, which is tied-41st nationally, Texas is on the other end of the spectrum. Coach Steve Sarkisian's team has committed 17 turnovers, a mark that ranks toward the bottom nationally.

That means creating a few more against Texas could give the Razorbacks' offense extra possessions and favorable field position against a defense that's been immovable most weeks.

Quarterback Arch Manning has made his share of mistakes, but it would be unfair to put all the blame on him. But when Arkansas does force the issue a bit, Silverfield's team has to make them pay unlike many other road teams before them.

"He's a winner," Silverfield said on Monday. "Correct me if I'm wrong... I believe he's 15-1 at home. Like...the guy finds ways to win football games. He won a lot of games in high school. He's, obviously, without sounding foolish, he's got the pedigree. He's smart. He can make every throw on the field, and he understands how to operate that offense."

Along with his success at home, he's been an efficient 64% passer with 3,849 yards, 37 touchdown passes to only eight interceptions over the previous three seasons at DKR.

"For us, it's gonna be we can't allow him to take it," Silverfield continued. "He has 10+ 40-yard passes already this season, which leads the SEC. Right? So when you talk about explosive passing plays with the weapons he has, we can't allow that to happen. So, how do we limit that? How do we do those different things? And that's why we're putting together the game plan today to give us our best bet."

One area Arkansas has to be aware of with Manning is his ability to extend plays with his legs, and capably run a quarterback draw. He has 12 rushing scores and another on the receiving end across 18 games played at Texas Memorial Stadium and Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts knows his defense will have to account for him one way or another.

“Obviously, he’s got the arm, but the thing probably people neglect is that he’s really good at running the football,” Roberts said. “He’s, I don’t know, 220, 230, got a thick lower half, can run exceptionally well. Got that, I guess, from grandpa (Archie Manning).

“So he’s got speed, can move out of the pocket, extend plays. He can do all that stuff. But I would say more so just probably the savvy … knowing what’s going on on the field and where to go with the football.”

Arkansas Razorbacks DB Joker Johnson after a second half interception against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Can The Joker Bait Manning?

Arkansas defensive back Joker Johnson showed against South Carolina how patience and anticipation can put a defender in position to change a game. That's certainly what he did on Saturday with a pair of interceptions, including one that went for a pick-six.

While his second score of the year provided fans a highlight, it was the other interception that Roberts came away most impressed with.

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“[Johnson] has tremendous savvy, skill, knowledge. The kid just did an amazing job getting better all the time,” Roberts said. "The play on the pick-six was just a really nice break, knowledge of what’s getting ready to happen, being patient and going, and then makes a nice catch.

“The one on the goal line is probably more impressive. He doesn’t get the pick-six for it, but the one on the goal line was just a really good read play. He’s in great position and just did an incredible job.”

It's going to be significantly harder for the Razorbacks to bait Manning throughout Saturday's game, but Roberts has put his defense in position before to defeat a Manning-led Texas team.

It was just last season when Roberts orchestrated Florida's defensive gameplan mixed with heavy pressure packages as Manning was hurried 22 times, sacked eight times, hit an additional six times and ended the day with two interceptions, according to Pro Football Focus.

On Manning's final interception of the game, he only faced a four-man rush, but ended up underthrowing a pass intended for DeAndre Moore, but was picked off by a recovering Devin Moore. It was the combination of a mixed style of simulated pressures from linebackers and defensive backs all day that kept Texas' star quarterback questioning who the Gators were going to bring next.

Arkansas has been far from a dominant pass rushing team this season, but Roberts has employed a mixture of coverages on the outside that disguise who is watching the quarterback, which could pay off in a big way if Johnson can be disruptive on the boundary.

While everyone wants to credit Johnson for his standout performance, the Razorbacks wouldn't be where they are if it wasn't for the unit playing "complementary defense."

"You even look at the Ben Bogle interception, well Miguel Mitchell was causing the pressure and got a hand up in there. So it was complementary defense," Silverfield said. "Sometimes you just talk about the end going and getting a sack. But no different, right?

"On one of Joker’s interceptions, Quincy got the pressure. Then obviously being able to disguise things. So I think that all goes hand-in-hand with that. I think that’s what was a big tell-tell in the game on Saturday night and we need to continue to do that."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts ahead of kickoff against South Carolina | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI

Making This Game Count

Roberts has seen his defense make Manning uncomfortable before, and Arkansas showed against South Carolina how those creeper pressures and coverage designs can work together to turn discomfort into interceptions.

The challenge Saturday is doing it without allowing Manning to escape for a first down or find a receiver behind the secondary, which has actually happened a time or two for Arkansas. Just ask Auburn and Tennessee about that.

However, Johnson’s patience will matter as much as his willingness to make a break on the ball.

Texas has given opponents chances to take possession away, and now it’s up to Arkansas to create chaos on the back end and make those opportunities count.

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