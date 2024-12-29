Carmona Responds After Viral Controversial Stomp at Liberty Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks left tackle Fernando Carmona was a target of much rage from social media following his stomp of Texas Tech defensive back CJ Baskerville's ankle.
Anyone with a smartphone and X account took their time to post opinions over the past two days including national media, former players and some in the Razorbacks fanbase in disgust of Carmona's action. The first-year transfer from San Jose State seemed to be a extra juiced for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl early on as he received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for putting his shoulder in the chest of Red Raiders player.
The personal foul didn't impact Arkansas' drive which was walked back to its own 6-yard line as redshirt freshman wide receiver Dazmin James took a simple slant route for a school-record 94 yard touchdown. However, Carmona's action in the fourth quarter needed to be addressed and that's exactly what happened as he took to his X account to issue an apology.
"I’d like to apologize for my actions last Friday night in the Liberty Bowl," Carmona posted. "I let my emotions get away from me. I have nothing but respect for Texas Tech and the game of football. I apologize to my team and coaches. I’m not that kind of player and will learn from this."
Carmona has been an upstanding citizen in college football and was one of the more highly respected players at San Jose State before he transferred to Arkansas after the 2023 season. He started all 13 games this season for the Razorbacks with over 900 snaps and four sacks allowed.
Football is a game played by humans who are full of emotions which means dirty tactics, thrown punches and late hits are going to happen which is the nature of the sport. The actions by Carmona are something he will take seriously and learn from moving forward.