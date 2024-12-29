Juncaj's Bowl Performance Could Bring Good Omens for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas got its first taste of a post-Landon Jackson world off the edge in the 39-26 win over Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. For the previous 37 games, including the last 24 starts, Jackson has been a fixture for the Razorbacks off the edge.
Jackson opted to pass on the bowl and prepare for the NFL Draft, where he is projected as a first round draft pick. Anton Juncaj and Quincy Rhodes took over the starting positions on opposite ends.
Juncaj broke out with 2.5 tackles for loss and sack, including one that scored a safety for Arkansas. He looked to be riding off into the sunset with his performance in the bowl game, but a recent ruling on a lawsuit against the NCAA on players with former junior college players opens the door for him to come back.
A native of Port Jervis, N.Y., Arkansas is his fourth school in five years. He potentially could get his 2021 season back, where he played three games with the Nassau Community College Lions. Coach Sam Pittman has already expressed interest in bringing him back.
"Juncaj will be one of the first guys I go to [if he's granted eligibility]," Pittman said. "He’s a great kid and he’s a really good player. He just was hurt most of this season."
One of the most effective pass rushers at the FCS level in 2023 with 15.5 sacks, Juncaj dealt with a lingering knee issue throughout the season that limited his production to just 12 tackles and no sacks prior to the bowl game.
It took 13 games, but Juncaj finally has his first sack at the FBS level.
"I’m so proud of my boy Anton," defensive tackle Cam Ball said. "He’s been fighting though injuries since the Oklahoma State game this whole season, and for him to just come out in his last collegiate game and just lay it all on the line, man, I'm so happy for him and for his family."
It should be noted that Ball's comments don't mark an official comment on Juncaj's decision. Up until a week ago, he was out of eligibility.
The Razorbacks will now look to shore up the pass rush through the transfer portal. The window for players to enter closes Saturday.