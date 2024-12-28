Hogs Fans Wanted Cam Little, Don't Realize That's What They Got
MEMPHIS — When the season began, Arkansas lost in overtime to what would turn out to be the worst team in Big 12 in Oklahoma State. Had it not been for a massive upset of No. 4 Tennessee, the Hogs would have been in for a second consecutive losing season.
Fortunately for Hogs coach Sam Pittman, he got the chance to prepare his team for a Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech that offered a lot of hope for the future of the program. However, it was a forced decision in that win over the Volunteers that set the table for the remaining high moments for the season while also adding a major reason for Razorbacks fans to feel better about next season.
That decision was to send back-up field goal kicker Matthew Shipley out for a 23-yard attempt that put the Hogs up 14-13 after starter Kyle Ramsey, who had been shaky at best to that point suffered a significant groin injury. While it wasn't much of a kick in regard to length, it was a back-up coming into a pressure situation and doing the job.
“I was proud of Shipley to come in,” Pittman said. “It wasn’t a long field goal, but he made it, and made the extra point, so I was proud of him to come out there and do that.”
Fast forward to Friday night, and all the anxiety and indecision by Pittman when it came to field goal situations was long forgotten. Fans may have continued to wince out of habit before Shipley knocked down a pair of 40+ yard field goals and a 34-yarder, but that had nothing to do with the abilities he has shown throughout the season.
After the kicking game became the ire of fans expecting to see a continuation of greatness established by Cam Little, Shipley came in and met those expectations without most fans even realizing it. He finishes the year 10-of-12 for field goals and 22-of-22 on extra points.
For comparison, Little finished last season 20-of-24 on field goals last season and 33-of-33 on extra points. That's the exact same rate of success on both stats.
Of course, fans will always remember Little for his cannon of a leg. After all, he knocked down a 56-yard field goal against Ole Miss.
As for Shipley, he comes up slightly short on this one. He only drilled a 55-yard field goal against Ole Miss.
Had he opened the season against Oklahoma State, it stands to reason the Hogs would have finished with an 8-win season. The Razorbacks missed a pair of field goals against the Cowboys that kept Arkansas from coming away with what would have been viewed at the time as a huge win.
It also heavily affected several decisions by Pittman because he obviously didn't trust his kicking game. When signing day came, there was a large sigh of relief across social media as fans expressed happiness about the acquisition of 5-star kicker Scott Starzyk.
However, Starzyk has a huge task ahead of him. Replacing a Cam Little level kicker like Shipley isn't going to be easy.