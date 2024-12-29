Hogs' 2025 Signees, Target Stuff Stat Sheets During Break
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The future of Arkansas' basketball program under John Calipari is bright not only for this season, but the next few signing classes.
Razorbacks' 2025 point guard signee Darius Acuff has been virtually unstoppable on the hardwood this season against any team standing in front of him. Despite a 77-71 loss in the City of Palms Tournament to Columbus High School of Miami, Florida, he still posted 27 points and eight assists, sharing most valuable player honors with Columbus' Cameron Boozer.
Acuff, the nation's No. 1 point guard according to 247sports, was electric during the six-day tournament averaging 32 points, four rebounds, six assists. He was efficient shooting all over the court with 52% mark from the floor, 44% from three, and 76% at the free-throw line.
Meleek Thomas continues his offensive surge with Overtime Elite including his 39-point output on Christmas Eve. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard is considered the No. 1 shooting guard in the class of 2025 by 247sports backing up his ranking by averaging 29 points, nine rebounds, two assists in 30 minutes per game all while shooting 46% from the field and 37% from three.
Mouhamed Sylla, the nation's No. 5 center prospect in the country by 247sports, trimmed his top school list to three Dec. 26 and will choose between Arkansas, Oregon and Georgia Tech. At 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, Sylla is a versatile defender who is able to switch men with ease while protecting the rim and alter shots on the perimeter.
An athletic dunker, he runs the floor well in transition and pulls off screens in pursuit of the rim. During the spring and summer competing in the NBA Academy of Africa, Sylla showed his nack for physicality rebounding, above average ball handling for a big man and precise passing in transition.