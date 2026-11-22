AUSTIN, Texas — A difficult afternoon in Austin offered Arkansas few reasons for optimism. Chris Marshall was one of the exceptions.

The Razorbacks were dominated 45-3 by No. 5 Texas on Saturday, extending a frustrating season for first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield. But while Arkansas struggled to find the end zone, Marshall continued to produce, finishing with nine receptions for 106 yards.

The performance marked Marshall's third 100-yard receiving game of the season and put him in a notable place in program history.

Arkansas gets embarrassed in Austin. What went wrong against Texas, what Arch Manning showed us, and where do the Razorbacks go from here? Three takeaways from a tough night in Austin. #wps pic.twitter.com/RIUVAMDUPf — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) November 22, 2026

Marshall became the sixth Razorback pass catcher to record a 100-yard receiving game against Texas. He was the first Arkansas receiver to reach that mark against the Longhorns since George Wilson in 2003, according to Arkansas' official game recap.

That is a significant accomplishment against a program that consistently fields some of the SEC's most talented defenses.

Marshall was targeted 14 times and caught nine passes, accounting for a substantial portion of Arkansas' passing production. His 106 yards tied Texas receiver Emmett Mosley V for the game high, despite the Longhorns controlling the contest from the opening minutes.

The official box score shows how much of the passing production came through Marshall. Arkansas finished with 253 passing yards as a team, with quarterback KJ Jackson accounting for 190 and freshman Hank Hendrix adding 63 after entering late in the contest.

WR Chris Marshall has eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark for the third time this season. He is the sixth @RazorbackFB pass catcher in program history with a 100-yard receiving game against Texas, and the first since WR George Wilson in 2003. pic.twitter.com/7LdwlTT2Xa — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) November 21, 2026

Marshall's performance also continued what has been a productive season individually. He entered Saturday with 729 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 52 receptions. His performance against Texas brought him to 835 receiving yards on 61 catches.

For Arkansas, finding consistent production from its receiving corps has been important throughout a season in which the offense has struggled to establish an identity.

Saturday provided another example of how much the Razorbacks can rely on Marshall when they need a play through the air.

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The rest of the offense never found the same rhythm.

Arkansas finished with 363 total yards but managed only a field goal. The Razorbacks struggled to sustain drives, converting just three of 14 third-down opportunities and failing to find the end zone.

Marshall's production came while Arkansas was forced to play from behind almost immediately. Texas took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after scoring on its opening possession and returning a KJ Jackson interception 31 yards for a touchdown.

The Razorbacks answered with a 63-yard drive that ended in a 30-yard field goal from Max Gilbert, but the offense never reached the end zone. Texas built a 31-3 halftime lead and continued to add to it after the break.

That left Marshall's individual performance as one of the few positives for Arkansas to take away from the afternoon.

The receiver's ability to create opportunities against a defense with Texas' talent could become important as the Razorbacks evaluate their offensive personnel heading into the offseason. Arkansas needs more consistency from its passing game, and having a proven receiver capable of producing 100-yard performances gives the coaching staff a foundation to work with.

It also creates an opportunity for Marshall to finish the season on a high note.

WR Chris Marshall recorded his 100th career FBS reception on a seven-yard completion from QB KJ Jackson in the third quarter. Of his 100 career receptions, 52 of them have come this season - his first with @RazorbackFB. pic.twitter.com/kTv6L7HbWG — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) November 21, 2026

Arkansas hosts LSU on Nov. 28 in its final game of the regular season. The Razorbacks will need more consistent production across the offense, but Marshall's performance against Texas gives the coaching staff something to build around.

The challenge now is turning individual production into a more complete offensive performance.

For a team coming off a 42-point defeat, Marshall's afternoon was not enough to soften the result. It was, however, a reminder that Arkansas has pieces capable of making plays against one of the country's top teams.

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