Chris Marshall's Status Could Change Everything for Arkansas Against Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — As of Friday night, Arkansas Razorbacks star wide receiver Chris Marshall remains "questionable" for Saturday's renewal of the Battle Line Rivalry against Missouri, according to the SEC availability report.

Marshall was injured two weeks ago in the first half of the Hogs' 31-21 victory over Vanderbilt, suffering an apparent injury to his right leg or hamstring area. He did not return to the game and has been taking it easy in preparation for this week's game.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri Tigers availability report from the SEC. | Southeastern Conference

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound pass catcher has been the Razorbacks most important offensive weapon this season, pulling in 43 passes for a career-high 633 yards and two touchdowns. Marshall is in his final year of collegiate eligibility while arguably helping his NFL Draft stock by transferring to the SEC, and showing the country why he was a former 5-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey did share positive details on Tuesday about Marshall's potential availability. It makes sense that they would at least try to ease him back into the gameplan as a vital piece to the overall success of the offense.

"He's out running his routes, what he can do," Cramsey said. "We're not pushing pushing, you know. But he's out running routes. He has an unbelievable attitude, positive attitude on everything he does. He had a good practice today."

If Marshall doesn't play on Saturday, the Razorbacks will turn to sophomore wideout AJ Jordan, who dropped his first two passes against the Commodores before pulling in five receptions for 74 yards.

There were a few players who were listed as "probable" on Wednesday night, notably RB Braylen Russell, TE Jaden Platt and DL Caleb Bell. However, each of them were taken off the list entirely by Friday evening and should be ready to roll agaisnt the Tigers.

Arkansas center Caden Kitler was likely to return this week from a foot injury, but he told 103.7 The Buzz on Thursday morning that he sustained a concussion during Tuesday’s practice, which why he was listed as “out” on the SEC availability report.



📷: Caden Kitler, IG pic.twitter.com/1aTq3HFtLp — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) October 29, 2026

Team captain and starting center Caden Kitler will miss his second straight game, but this is unrelated to the foot injury he sustained earlier in the season. Kitler sustained a concussion in practice on Tuesday, which will allow backup Kash Courtney, the reigning SEC offensive lineman of the week, to earn his second consecutive start.

Tight end Maddox Lassiter is out for the season with a preseason injuy while fellow position-mate Gavin Garretson was downgraded from doubtful Friday night. Others who sustained preseason injuries are freshman punter Connor Smith and junior defensive lineman J'Lynn Allen.

Kickoff between Arkansas and Missouri is set for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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