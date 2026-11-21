FAYETTEVILLE — Star defensive linemen from both Arkansas and Texas were listed on Friday's SEC availability report ahead of Saturday's game between the Razorbacks and Longhorns in Austin.

Texas DE Colin Simmons, who has 10.5 sacks this season, was once again listed as questionable as he was Wednesday and Thursday. Simmons has been dealing with an ankle injury but played against LSU after missing three games.

Texas will be without star RB Hollywood Smothers, who has not played since Oct. 31 with a torn MCL. He will be out for the remainder of the season. The Longhorns will also be without the services of OL Trevor Goosby, TE Nick Townsend, DL Hero Kanu and DE Richard Wesley.

Friday's SEC Availability Report for Arkansas-Texas | SEC

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Arkansas DL Quincy Rhodes Jr. was once again listed as probable on the report as he was on Wednesday and Thursday. Rhodes was also listed as probable leading up to the Arkansas-South Carolina game on Nov. 14 and was a gametime decision against Auburn on Nov. 7 after suffering an injury against Missouri on Oct. 31.

The Razorbacks will be without DB Braydon Lee, TE Maddox Lassiter, TE Gavin Garretson and DB Brylan Green, who started against Auburn. OL Bryant Williams, who started earlier this year before being replaced by Adam Hawkes, will also be out on Saturday.

Kickoff between Arkansas and No. 5 Texas is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, with coverage on ESPN and the Razorback Sports Network.

The final availability report ahead of kickoff will come at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday.

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