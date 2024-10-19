Coach Prime and Simple Sam: College Football's Odd Couple
Call 'em The Odd Couple. In a lot of ways, probably most ways, these two couldn't be more different.
But in some ways, they're quite similar. Both are major college football coaches.
Both are enjoying some success this season, but crave more. Their teams have the potential to achieve it, despite the experts who say otherwise.
But, in personality, these two coaches are vastly different. One exudes bravado, wears sunglasses to indoor press conferences.
One displays quiet self-assurance and puts off a vibe like he's the best guy you could possibly meet. One constantly seeks the spotlight, embraces it and basks in it.
The other accepts the glare of the bright lights when it finds him and then shares a folksy charm and great sense of humor. This is a tale of two football lifers.
We'll call them Simple Sam and Neon Deion, one of his many nicknames dating back to his playing days in the previous century. You know them as Sam Pittman, coach of Arkansas, and Deion Sanders, the Colorado coach.
Tagging Sam as simple is not a slam. He's unassuming. He's sincere. He's straightforward. He's unpretentious Pittman.
Labeling Sanders as anything less than self-promoting would be disingenuous. Ever since a high school teammate tagged him "Prime Time" after he scored 37 points in a basketball game, he embraced the moniker and the swagger.
Boastful? Yeah. Self-important? Sure.
During his Hall of Fame NFL career, he was a chest thumper and certainly a high stepper while returning interceptions and kicks for touchdowns. He also found time to score a bit on offense.
Guys still imitate his goal-line crossing move and end-zone dance. Sanders was an exceptional athlete who also played nine seasons in the big leagues with the Yankees, Braves, Reds and Giants.
He's the only athlete to play in the Super Bowl (won twice) and the World Series. If he'd concentrated on baseball, he might've had a great career on the diamond.
As a coach the jury is still out on Sanders. He attracts good players, some great ones, but he's yet to prove much.
Colorado started 3-0 a year ago in his first season, but fell off the cliff and finished 4-8, last in the Pac-12 at 1-8. The Buffaloes slinked back to the Big 12 this season, where they are 4-2, 2-1.
That somewhat mirrors Pittman's four-plus seasons at Arkansas. He resurrected the lifeless Arkansas program with three wins against SEC teams in the pandemic season of 2020 before astonishing everyone with a 9-4 record in year two. Then the Hogs slipped to 7-5 and 4-8 a year ago when they lost five one-possession games.
This year, the rejuvenated Razorbacks are 4-2, 2-1 in the rugged SEC, two plays from being unbeaten and ranked among the country's best. They host No. 8 LSU tonight at 6 p.m. on ESPN in front of a frenzied following in Razorback Stadium.
Following the huge win against No. 4 Tennessee in the Hogs' last outing, another victory will elevate Arkansas into the Top 25 rankings and bring Pittman the kind of attention he doesn't court but deserves.
Both Pittman and Sanders needed to win in the court of public opinion this season, Pittman maybe to keep his job, Sanders to maintain his reputation as a guy who might be able to win anywhere he goes, like he did at Jackson State in the minor leagues of college football.
Prime hopes to keep big-time athletic directors and fan bases clamoring for his services, and it figures he's mostly auditioning for his dream job at his alma mater, Florida State.
Pittman's got the only job he ever wants — as boss Hog. He's fought like hell to keep the job many wanted to rip away from him before this season even began, and he's instilled a belief and confidence in his players many didn't think possible.
How are the Hogs winning? Well, they recruited well with a handful of freshmen and especially through the transfer portal. Plus, the players like Pittman.
They work hard and play hard for him. But Sam wants more than a .500 season and a bowl game just to get by and keep his job for another year or two.
He's 62 years old and figures he has 10 good years left. He'd kinda like to bask in the spotlight just a bit before retiring to his boat.
Pittman started as a graduate assistant in 1984 at his alma mater Pittsburg State where he was an All-American defensive lineman. He spent decades as a highly regarded offensive line coach at some of college football's best programs before finally getting his opportunity as a head coach.
Despite pressure brought by a lack of NIL support that makes it nearly impossible to compete with the SEC elite, Pittman is not ready to cash it in and go fishing forever. Plus, he's not likely to be fired after seemingly turning the program around again.
Also, if he wins one more game this season, he'll be guaranteed a buyout of 75% of the $16.5 million left on his contract over the next three years. That's not chump change for the UA to pay out.
It'd be a life-changing buyout for most normal people. Other folks reading this story ... like Sanders, John Calipari, Jerry Jones and my old buddies like LeBron James, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning ... well, they already have generational money.
Life is about more than a bank account, though, and both Pittman and Sanders know that. Pittman is a presence in Northwest Arkansas, though often quiet, while helping those in need.
Both Pittman and Sanders are Christian believers. Or, as the pastor who married me and my wife says, they are "Mighty men of God."
Sometimes the spotlight becomes the crosshairs, as Pittman well knows. Gotta root for both of these coaches, for different reasons.
Sanders was handed the keys, although he did coach his children in high school to gain a bit of experience. But, despite his braggadocio, the man can sometimes be fun and entertaining.
Pittman climbed the ladder, waited near the top rung for so long, patiently waiting. Now he's leading a team and a fan base in the country's best conference.
It's a heady job, not one everybody could manage. Despite this, Pittman is ready for prime time.