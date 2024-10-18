SEC Round-Up: Hot Seats, Hot Dollars, Hot Teams
FRISCO, Texas — After a bit of time off, the SEC Round-Up is back and what a time it is to look across the conference landscape and see what's going on.
What should come as no surprise is the high level of impact NIL is having in both a positive and negative way across the league and mid-October is not short of numerous stories where paying players is involved. Also, a former SEC coach slips a little cash to players at his old school, a coach can only channel his players' greatness by invoking the name of a pop icon, and perhaps it's time for the conference to re-evaluate where it stands in college football.
There's also hot seats, players only meetings and a lot of key injuries. All this and more in the Oct. 18 edition of the SEC Round-Up.
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Milroe Among Several SEC Players Featured
in Clothing Company's First Television Commercial
Rhoback is a rapidly growing activewear brand that has quickly jumped into the NIL world of college athletics. This year, they are working with several college football stars as their official apparel sponsor. Seven players in total from...
DeBoer Says He Knows Tennessee Rival to Alabama,
but Does He Really Get It?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 7 Alabama football program head to Knoxville this weekend to take on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers in what will be the Crimson Tide coaching staff's first rivalry game in their new roles. Sure, Alabama welcomed...
Can Alabama Survive Another
'Highly Graded' Game from Williams?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 7 Alabama football program heads to Knoxville this week to take on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers as the Crimson Tide work to get its season back on track. Alabama erased the memories of...
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
Pittman Manages to Do Unthinkable
for Arkansas Football Program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has already defied expectations for this season. Back when the season began, it was borderline impossible to get fans to talk about the Razorbacks football team, much less...
Pittman Says He's 'Going to Catch Hell'
for Skipping LSU Game
Ever seen a husband or wife get defensive about something their spouse said to them? Happens in my house, especially by the husband. Teenagers will get defensive, for sure. Coaches can get that way, too. It's particularly true when media members...
Time to Re-Evaluate SEC's Place
in College Football Hierarchy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's probably time for the SEC to accept a bit of reality. After more than two decades of dominance, the joyride may be over. It may finally be time for the Big Ten to...
AUBURN TIGERS
Freeze's Relationship with Mizzou's Drinkwitz
More Than Professional
After dropping their third game in a row, the Auburn Tigers had a timely bye week. Now they turn their attention to the No. 19 Missouri Tigers. Missouri is 5-1 (1-1 SEC) on the season and is coming...
Tigers Wide Receiver Lands Deal
With Mini-Burger Chain
Auburn freshman star wide receiver Cam Coleman has signed a new partnership. According to a social media post made by Coleman, the former five-star wide receiver has partnered with the fast food chain...
Freeze, Drinkwitz Know Major Reason Auburn Struggling,
but Will Tigers Make Adjustment?
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze has been a master of stating the obvious during what's turned into a frustrating-losing campaign thus far. Hearing the words spill out from Freeze that he needs to...
FLORIDA GATORS
Mertz Makes Decision
Whether to Seek Medical Redshirt
GAINESVILLE, Fla.--Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz on Wednesday confirmed his plans to...
Napier Addresses Question
of Job Security
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Following a 23-17 overtime loss to Tennessee, emotions among Gator Nation ran rampant as many continued calls for the Florida Gators to move on from head coach Billy Napier. Still, Napier remains, and the Gators are now...
What's It Going to Take
to End Napier Tenure in Florida?
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Saturday Down South's Neil Blackmon summed it up perfectly with his tweet that came midway...
GEORGIA BULLDOGS
Sarkisian Says Texas, Georgia Success
Doesn't Happen Without Tuscaloosa
Within the last two seasons of the Steve Sarkisian era, the Texas Longhorns have already taken down two former national championship teams in Alabama and Michigan. The next one to check off on the list...
SEC Says Smart Should Have
Paid Price for Player Shove
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart should have been penalized after he physically shoved Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren in Saturday’s game, according to...
Getting Win Over Texas
Would Be Huge for Smart
Describing Kirby Smart's tenure as Georgia's head coach as anything other than dominant would be a massive understatement. Along with back-to-back national titles, multiple conference titles...
KENTUCKY WILDCATS
St. John's Coach Dips in Own Pocket
Adds to Kentucky Football NIL Fund
Back in the spring, an unprecedented move was done by St. John’s Red Storm men’s head basketball coach Rick Pitino. He made...
LSU TIGERS
Fournette Has Possible Future Plans
of Great Interest to Tigers Fans in Mind
Leornard Fournette is a household name in Baton Rouge after rewriting the record books during his time with the LSU Tigers. Before taking home a ring with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the star running back became a Louisiana legend...
Greg McElroy:
Don't Sleep on LSU
ESPN commentator Greg McElroy remains high on Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers heading into Week 8 after having the opportunity to call the thrilling Top 15...
Key Tigers Lineman
Posts Surprise Surgery Photos
The Southeastern Conference released the initial Injury Report for Week 8 with the LSU Tigers adding a key offensive lineman to the list. The surprise name on the injury report is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
How Much Rope Does
Lebby Have with Bulldogs?
Forget the 1-5 start or even the ugly Week 3 loss to Toledo. Mississippi State believes it has...
MISSOURI TIGERS
Pair of Defensive Players Lost
to Season-Ending Injuries
The Missouri Tigers will be without inside linebacker...
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Sooners Trying to Stay Positive
About First SEC Season
It wasn’t advice freshman Zion Ragins was asking for, but it was guidance he appreciated later on. As negative as things might seem from the outside for Oklahoma’s football program, the Sooners are staying positive with no...
What Was Said During
OU Players Only Meeting
Within 24 hours after their most hated rival embarrassed them inside the Cotton Bowl, Oklahoma players assembled without any coaches present to make sure...
Sooners Weighing Whether to Redshirt
Former Starting Quarterback
This was supposed to be the season Jackson Arnold took over as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback, but instead, it might be the year he redshirts. Arnold, a sophomore, began the season...
TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
Tennessee NIL Collective
Launches Its Own Network
The Tennessee Volunteers NIL collective, The Volunteer Club, has launched its own media platform, Rock Media. The concept behind Rock Media is straightforward but...
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Elite Texas Quarterbacks
Spreading Throughout College Football
The quarterback for the No. 1 team in the United States is from Southlake, Texas, in the heart of the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. The quarterback ESPN tabbed this week in its 2025 mock NFL draft as the No. 1 pick is from...
Coach Compares Aggies' Veteran
to Pop Icon
If theTexas A&M Aggies needed a musical comparison to their ever-improving basketball program, Buzz Williams gave them one right off the bat...
TEXAS LONGHORNS
How Boxing Inspires Sarkisian's
Approach to Football
AUSTIN - As the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs make their way to Austin to take on the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, it'll be a matchup for the ages, just like some of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian's favorite boxing matches. A known boxing fan, Sarkisian couldn't help but recall...
Texas Features Player with Highest NIL Value,
But Name May Surprise Fans
NIL deals have changed the landscape of collegiate sports forever. Nowhere is that more prevalent than in college football, where programs are battling it out for top...
Texas, Georgia Game Poised to Shatter
2024 College Ticket Sales
Saturday night's primetime matchup between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Austin is set to be...
VANDERBILT COMMODORES
Matt Rhule on New Era of Football:
'Forget Logos and the Names'
Ever since the introduction of NIL and the transfer portal, college football has been changing drastically. It has never been more evident than it is this season that the talent is starting to even out across the country. Upsets are happening left and right, while powerful programs...