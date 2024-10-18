Arkansas Edge Announces New Program to Drum Up NIL Support
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After having the most expensive base tier fan membership in the SEC less than a month ago, Arkansas Edge, the official NIL collective of the Razorbacks, is now accepting pennies.
It's part of the Spare Change Round Up program that allows fans to round up everyday purchases to the nearest dollar with the difference going to Arkansas Edge.
Fans can link any credit card, debit card or bank account to have all their everyday purchases and participate in the program. If the total at the end of each week is more than $10, that money will be deducted from the account. If the total is less than $10, it rolls over until the total reaches $10.
The program is run by SmartChange, a company based in Little Rock who's "cutting-edge fundraising platform leverages financial technology to give fundraisers control of their finances and enables an easier way to raise funds," according to its website.
It's the latest attempt from Arkansas Edge to market itself as a grassroots collective. This is also the first major attempt to market outside of Northwest Arkansas, fans can sign up regardless of where they are located.
"We’re excited to introduce the Spare Change Round Up program,” Kyle May, Executive Director of Arkansas Edge said through a press release. “This scalable and effortless approach allows fans to participate easily and choose how much they want to contribute without needing individual programs with each merchant and regardless of where they bank or live.”
More information on the program can be found here.
Arkansas Communications contributed to this story.