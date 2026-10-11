Could Arkansas Make A Change At Offensive Coordinator Soon? It Wouldn't Be Unprecedented

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' offense has not been good through the first six games of the season, to say the least.

The Razorbacks are averaging only 12.8 points per game against Power Four competition this year and have scored a total of six touchdowns in those four games. Three of those six scores came in garbage time.

There were signs of life for the Arkansas offense on Saturday against Tennessee, particularly in the run game. But the unit was still completely inept in the first half, totaling only 99 yards and failing to score. The only promising drive of the half saw QB KJ Jackson fumble in Tennessee territory.

While the offense found some rhythm in the third quarter and scored twice, the Razorbacks' final four drives and 19 plays of the evening totaled only three points and 41 yards.

Head coach Ryan Silverfield clearly didn't have any confidence in his offense on UA's final drive, making a very conservative decision to punt the ball back to Tennessee rather than going for it on fourth down.

Through the first six games of the year, Tim Cramsey's offense has failed to be creative. It has failed to score points. It has failed to get into a rhythm, and it has certainly failed to strike any fear into opponents' defenses or keep them on their heels.

That begs the question: is a change at OC warranted, and if so, could it happen?

Firing any coach in their first year on the job is a massive indictment of their coaching acumen. Even the worst head coaches get a second season, and it'd be shocking if Silverfield isn't on the sidelines in Fayetteville next year.

However, assistant coaches and coordinators are on a much shorter leash. Just ask Dan Enos.

Sep 16, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Dan Enos talks to quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during warmups prior to the game against the BYU Cougars at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The offensive coordinator for UA from 2015-17 under Bret Bielema, head coach Sam Pittman brought Enos back to lead Arkansas' offense in 2023. Like Silverfield with Cramsey, Pittman had worked with Enos before during his time as Arkansas' OL coach.

Like Cramsey's offense this year, Enos' unit failed to consistently move the ball, especially on the ground. Arkansas' offensive line had plenty of issues, while Andrew Armstrong, like Chris Marshall this year, was the only receiver who consistently made big plays for Arkansas out wide.

Enos' second stint as Arkansas' OC lasted only eight games and came to an end after an atrocious 7-3 home loss to Mississippi State. The Razorbacks only averaged 26.5 points per game in those games and 21.3 against Power Four teams.

It seems somewhat unlikely that Cramsey, who has been Silverfield's OC since 2022, gets fired in the middle of his first season. But if Arkansas' offense keeps sputtering and fans get more frustrated, Silverfield may not have another choice but to fire him and begin the hunt for a playcaller who can rejuvenate Arkansas' dormant offense.

Most coaching changes tend to happen during a bye week, which is upcoming for the Razorbacks after they travel to Vanderbilt on Oct. 17.

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