FAYETTEVILLE — It would've been easy for Arkansas, at 3-6 and as a home underdog against No. 17 South Carolina, to let go of the rope over its final three games.

Instead, Arkansas handled business against the Gamecocks, dealing South Carolina a 34-6 loss for the biggest win of the Silverfield era so far. If a close loss to Auburn was proof the locker room hadn't quite on its first-year head coach, the South Carolina win was further evidence.

Razorback teams have quit on their head coach before. A look at the 2018 and 2019 Razorbacks under the direction of Chad Morris are perfect examples. But good leaders, regardless of their skill as SEC football coaches, keep their teams invested and fighting. See the 2017 Hogs, who were 4-7 entering what turned out to be Bret Bielema's final game but battled in a heartbreaking 48-45 loss.

Given that Arkansas plays Texas and LSU to close the year, another 4-8 record is on the table. But what isn't, clearly, is any possibility of the Razorbacks laying down.

" I think they're steadfast in their approach," Silverfield said of his team Monday. "They believe in what we're preaching. I think it's, you know, when you deal with 18-to-23 year olds, anybody in life, right? Can you buy into what the organization's all about? I don't care if you're working at J.B. Hunt, if you're working at Walmart, Tyson, wherever you're working. We can all be on the same page. That doesn't mean we're all going to agree on everything, but if we all share the same vision, the same mindset that we're going to put our blood, sweat and tears in this thing and work really hard every single day to make this the best we can possibly be, give yourself a chance.

"And sometimes it's not always going to go well. We don't all show up to work and every day is perfect. It's not all sunshine and rainbows. It doesn't matter what you do in life. Whether you’re a husband or father stocking shelves, but okay, this is the way it's got to get done, and there's not really any other options other than to put your head down and work and believe and care about each other. And I think this group does. Everybody talks about, well, everybody plays for themselves. Well, no, they still play for the name across their chest.

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"They're a team, and they care about one another. It's my job to make sure I continue to lead them in that right direction. And I'm just so pleased with the type of young men we have in this locker room. I shared with them, and after the (Auburn game), I hate losing, but that I'm proud of the efforts they continue to put in. And that's all I can ask is that they can keep working, get better every single day. I don't know what the result will come this upcoming Saturday, but I can promise you this, we're going to work our tails off to put ourselves in the best position. "

Silverfield also said that the win over South Carolina is tangible proof that his process is working. He's believed in it all year, and clearly, despite a rough season, his players still do, too.

"A lot of head coaches talk about the process," Silverfield said. "What the hell does that mean? I think you guys are actually seeing that we're a process-driven program. I told them clearly you guys are seeing what you guys have put into it and finally showing results, and they get it. Then listen, it was great. We had a lot of recruits there.

"Our current players, obviously, the jubilation like I mentioned, the locker room, it's great. Winning solves a lot of issues on the short term, but I was just pleased for that. I truly meant this in the post-game press conference. So happy for the fans and happy for the players in the locker room because really, that's all that matters."

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