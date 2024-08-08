Darts Only: Colorado, Sanders Catch Stray Bullet from Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- It's officially the time of year when there's hardly enough to talk about besides coach speak at press conferences. Recruiting is pretty dead right now so why not clip some practice pieces together and hope for the best on social media.
Typically, Arkansas' social media team is similar to most others in the profession. Snag a few clips, upload them quickly as possible so fans can either overreact or remain pessimistic about the outcome of a season.
Yesterday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders' team was met with criticism nationwide due to a practice video which looked to be edited by someone with the experience of a preschooler. With how much attention each movement Sanders', his sons or team make this might not have been an error after all.
The Buffalos are starved for attention after all these year after only experiencing one winning season since 2006. Colorado's program was ranked after a 3-0 start, the toast of the college football world before it all crumbled underneath them by midseason.
A hilarious trend did start because of it as Arkansas and many other teams around the country started their own 'darts only' troll on their X accounts Wednesday.
Longtime Big 12 rival Nebraska also poked fun at Colorado with true freshman 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola 'darts only' post. The Cornhuskers will go head-to-head with Colorado in Lincoln Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Not known for offensive ingenuity, an Iowa fan fused together a special teams highlight to capture a Hawkeyes' punter coffin cornering a punt.
The fun has even made it to the NFL level at Cheifs minicamp with Patrick Mahomes flick of the wrist pass ending up becoming an acrobatic reception.
HOGS FEED:
• In the SEC: once potential Razorback suffers injury with Longhorns
• Razorback sets new Olympic Record, strikes gold in Paris
• All agree: Razorbacks' underrated player on defensive front
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook