Defense Masks Poor Performance From Other Two Razorback Units
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Arkansas offense and special teams should be extra thankful for its defense. The defense carried the load in a 35-14 win over Louisiana Tech to make Arkansas bowl-eligible for the first time since 2022.
The defense held Louisiana Tech to 229 total yards, 134 of which came in the fourth quarter when the game was already won.
The Razorbacks racked up three sacks while adding six tackles for loss and five pass breakups. Despite the offense turning it over twice in the first half, both in Arkansas territory, the defense pitched a first-half shutout.
"Just played our brand of football," defensive end Landon Jackson said. "We flew around [and] had 11 hats to the ball. The DBs were great in coverage. We were able to get there with three, so we were able to drop more into coverage Anytime that happens, our defense played a very great game and just got to carry it into the next week."
While the defense performed the way you would expect an SEC-caliber unit to perform against a team that scored three points earlier this season against Sam Houston State, the other two units racked up a list of gaffes that could rival a bad comedy sketch.
On the first play of the game, Rodney Hill looked to have returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown return, but the play was called back due to holding on Ahkari Johnson. That was just a taste of what was to come.
"We've got to address the special teams," coach Sam Pittman said. "There was four big, big plays on special teams that we have to get fixed. But to get bowl eligible. The locker room was excited. Happy to be bowl eligible."
Louisiana Tech only managed three first downs in the first half, one of which was on a fake field goal as the Bulldogs took advantage of a wide open left side of the field.
Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. The Bulldogs weren't done putting the Razorbacks special teams unit to shame. Louisiana Tech had another fake up its sleeve, this time on a punt.
Sandwiched in between the two fakes, Arkansas muffed its own punt, ruining the shutout on the ensuing Bulldogs possession, trimming the lead to 21-7.
Every time Arkansas' defense got put in a poor position through no fault of their own, they responded and forced Louisiana Tech into six three-and-outs.
Arkansas' offense managed just 25 yards of total offense in the first quarter as Louisiana Tech got to quarterback Taylen Green for its only sack of the game.
The Hogs will conclude the regular season on the road against the Missouri Tigers 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.