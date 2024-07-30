Dirt Track Border Town Offers SEC Caliber Tight End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In far eastern Oklahoma sits the small town of Pocola. Nestled between Fort Smith and Spiro, Okla., Pocola is well-known for dirt track racing at Tri-State Speedway.
While the town's Choctaw Casino doesn't produce many winners, Pocola High School is offering a rare SEC-caliber prospect. Former Oklahoma standout Tracy Gordon was the latest to sign with a Power Four school back in 1981.
2025 tight end Dakotah Terrell has seen his stock rise as he sits just outside 4-star status with 247sports.
Terrell stands 6-7, 215 pounds and has received offers from Arkansas, UNLV, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Florida, Boston College and Colorado State since his junior year came to a close. In a time when most prospects are committed before senior year, the No. 19 overall tight end has seen his recruitment bloom late.
As a junior, Terrell helped his Indians team to a 7-4 record and berth in the state playoffs after catching 29 passes for 549 yards and seven touchdowns. From his defensive end position, he recorded 38 tackles, eight for loss, four sacks and two interceptions.
Luckily, Arkansas is one of the teams that were able to get in on Terrell early enough and have made an impression on him. It also helps the Razorbacks that his school sits only four minutes from Fort Smith's I-540 corridor for easy travel as coaches look to visit.
Following his visit with the Razorbacks Saturday, Terrell took time to speak with Hogs on SI and gave his reaction from the Hog Wild Hangout.
"The visit was good" Terrell said. "The [coaching staff] showed me pretty much everything and coach Pittman is a really cool dude. He knows what he’s doing and talking about and they want me as a tight end."
Arkansas will have there work cut out for them with Eli Drinkwitz and his Missouri Tigers ready to bounce into his recruitment at a moments notice. Drinkwitz hasn't formally offered Terrell but in the world of college recruiting things can change in a moments notice.
"Missouri, Tulsa and Colorado State are the other schools that have been contacting me," Terrell said.
He not only excels on the gridiron but is also a standout on the basketball court as a 1,000 point scorer. Although Terrell is not heavily recruited at the Power Four level, Tulsa has prioritized him as a dual sport athlete with Cal Poly and Sam Houston State offering basketball-only offers.
