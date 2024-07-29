Special Rule Gives Insight into Calipari Coaching Style For Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari was quick and to the point on one thing in an otherwise not so succinct 35-minute press conference with the media Monday. Center Zvonimir Ivisic is not allowed to shoot threes in practice.
"He wants to shoot," Calipari said. "No, no, no. You’re not shooting threes, so now he has to shoot twos."
In an era where taller European bigs are taking over the NBA and stretching the floor with their shooting abilities, why would Calipari go against the grain and ban the 7-foot-2 giant from letting a few go behind the arc? The answer is quite simple — pride and mentality.
"It’s kind of embarrassing [when you miss an elbow jumper]," Calipari said. "A three when you’re 7-foot-2 and you’re way out there, 'Ah man he almost made that.' No, you’re shooting twos and that means you’re going to get in the gym and get better or you’re going to be embarrassed all the time. And you know what, he’s getting better."
Fellow big man Trevon Brazile is under a similar rule and with the transfer of Johnell Davis from Florida Atlantic, who shot 41.4% from deep last year, Ivisic and Brazile's three-point services may not be required. More importantly, it's the individual improvement each player lauded that drew them to come to Arkansas under Calipari.
"His resume speaks for itself," Brazile said. "I just try to do what he says. This summer I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress with not shooting threes. Just being what he calls an ‘attack dog.’ Just trying to be an attack dog."
It's a marked change from the predecessor to Calipari that has been noticed by Brazile, the only player to play under both former Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and Calipari. Emphasis is placed on individual development before playing together as a team.
"I believe that individual development comes before you start talking systems and how your team's going to play," Calipari said. "We did none of that — system, teamwork, plays. We don't have an out of bounds play, a zone offense. We don't have a press. We have nothing."
It's something that could raise a few red flags and is not for the faint of heart. The season will be here before the people know it, but rest assured, the players believe in the method to the Calipari's madness.
