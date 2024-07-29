Calipari Wants Razorbacks Fans to Pull Back on Expectations
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – According to John Calipari, kings think differently. And while Razorbacks fans are anxious to be anointed kings of the basketball world once again, their head coach wants them to cool it down just a bit.
As part of his end of summer workouts press conference Monday, Calipari told the story of Arnold Palmer being asked by a king what he would like as a gift, to which the legendary golfer requested a simple golf club. He waited a few weeks and was disappointed to see a nothing more than a thank you letter had arrive instead of the bejeweled driver he had imagined.
"So he opens the letter, and the letter thanks him," Calipari said. "So he's kind of disappointed, and he puts it back in the envelope, and there's another piece of paper in there, and he takes out the piece of paper, and it's a deed to a golf club."
When he took the job and began skirting around the state, much like when Palmer met the king, Calipari had a decent idea of what he was getting into. It was a presence that was hard to ignore.
"I feel the excitement, like, I feel it," Calipari said. "I feel it in the building. I feel it on the campus. I feel it around the state. I see it. I feel it."
However, much like Palmer, he hadn't fully processed how Razorbacks fans think. Much of the state was around for when Arkansas was a king in college basketball in the '80s and '90s when Final Fours were plentiful, as were trips to the national title game.
"I was told a couple weeks ago that we sold out season tickets," Calipari said regarding a schedule that isn't even complete yet. "People, it's July. The building seats 20,000. Season tickets gone."
Considering the slate was clean of coaches, players and even games when he arrived just a few months ago, Calipari is hoping for a nice golf club at best under the circumstances. Meanwhile, Arkansas fans envision domination the likes of which hasn't been seen in Fayetteville since Nolan Richardson, although Eric Musselman certainly tried.
"What I say to you and all of our fans, I'm as excited as you are, but let's be patient," Calipari said. "I've already told you, we haven't played."
But that's just not how Arkansas fans are thinking right now. Calipari acknowledges as much.
"First of all, they say, 'How's how's it going?'" Calipari said. "I said, 'It's great. We haven't lost a game yet.' Everybody's excited, but be patient because how we do this, it is a process. No staff, no team and no schedule three months ago."
However, while he's trying to get Arkansas fans to think a little smaller, behind the scenes, he's working on getting his newly assembled team to think more like their crazed fans. On the practice courts, the bar is being asked to go much higher.
"Kings think different than we think," Calipari said. "And I've got to get these kids to understand I want you to think big and dream big, but you must work bigger. But, your dreams for yourself and your teams have to be big as you dream bigger. Think bigger."
