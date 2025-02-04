Does Razorbacks' Offense Have Breakout Player on Roster?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Everyone in the country knows Arkansas' offense will go as quarterback Taylen Green does.
His highlight reel runs and strong arm is truly apparent on tape. Green is all but set in stone as the starter but there were plenty of transactions made this offseason that will either limit or raise his teams' ceiling in 2025.
Arkansas is set to bring in 18 early enrolled freshmen and another 22 transfers poised to make noise this spring. The Razorbacks bring in a total of eight new faces at receiver with five of them being transfers like Courtney Crutchfield (Missouri), Ismael Cisse (Stanford), O'Mega Blake (Charlotte), Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State) and Kam Shanks (UAB).
There's a big of a mystery with transfers as it takes time for them to really get going. When you take into account Blake's development as a deep threat with the 49ers last season leading the nation at 25 yards per reception, it is hard not be a excited about his potential.
"I think [Blake] is a really good player, he's a talented player," former Charlotte coach Biff Poggi told reporters in November. "We saw his South Carolina tape against Georgia (2023) when he went for 180 yards, and we were like, 'We got to get this guy.' We're really glad to have him. He's got more years to play and he's a really good player."
Before moving onto Charlotte, Blake was poised to have a big 2023 season but saw his role limited due to former Gamecocks receiver Xavier Leggette and former wideout Antwane Wells emergence as a go-to target. The 6-foot-2, 180 pound receiver saw the writing on the wall and decided to search for a fresh start which helped him become the most explosive wide receiver in college football.
With just four catches to his name through the first four games of 2024, Blake caught nine receiving touchdowns in Charlotte's final seven games including a mark of 28 yards per catch and 742 yards.
For the Razorbacks, he'll need to provide a tad bit more optimism early on as Arkansas is set to play one of the toughest four game stretch of any team in the nation weeks two through five with a non-home game against Arkansas State, road games against Ole Miss and Memphis before hosting national runner-up Notre Dame.
Green and Blake's relationship will be put to the test when the Irish come calling Sept. 27 as Coach Marcus Freeman's defense stifled opponents to just 169 yards per game through the air which ranked No. 4 nationally.
Before Arkansas faces the Irish though, they will try to exploit pass defenses in Alabama A&M (FCS No. 70), Arkansas State (No. 113), Ole Miss (No. 86) and Memphis (No. 119) that all ranked outside the top half of its respective divisions.