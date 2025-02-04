Van Horn Heaps Praise on Potential X Factor on Razorbacks Pitching Staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' pitching staff once again trots out one of the strongest and deepest rotations in the country, but as coach Dave Van Horn knows from experience, you can never have enough.
One of the biggest wildcards is how much the Hogs will be able to get out of sophomore lefty Hunter Dietz. Dietz made just two appearances during the 2024 season, pitching one inning before being shut down and requiring surgery to fix damage to his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL).
In one of his two appearances on the mound, Dietz faced former LSU third baseman Tommy White, who was recently drafted by the Athletics in the second round of the MLB Draft, showcasing Van Horn's trust in the young pitcher even in the limited sample size.
Although Dietz has not thrown yet this spring and is still working his way back from the elbow injury, Van Horn once again reaffirmed the sky-high potential Dietz possesses. Less than two years ago, the native of Clearwater, Fla. was ranked in Top 60 of his class according to Perfect Game, on par with Gabe Gaeckle, who is slotted to be the Friday night starter.
"[Former ace] Hagen Smith didn't pitch a whole lot that last fall," Van Horn said. "We didn't hit him [Dietz] at all. He might have been our best pitcher,"
Although Dietz won't be ready by opening day, Van Horn remains hopeful Arkansas will be able to utilize the lefty's mid-to-high 90s fastball at some point during the season.
"He was a little bit behind some of the other guys that have been rehabbing," Van Horn said. "Sometimes it’s not just physical, it’s mental. Scared to let it go as a pitcher. You don’t want to hurt it again. You’ve been hurt a couple of times and he’s getting through that. I think he made some strides last week. And he’s had a few conversations with [pitching] coach [Matt] Hobbs about it."
Arkansas opening day is now just 11 days away. First pitch against Washington State is scheduled for 3 p.m.