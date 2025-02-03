Has Retention Become More Critical for Razorbacks Than Recruiting?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The madness of the transfer portal may be as evident for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman as anywhere in college football. He didn't plan for this when he took the job in December 2019.
After decades of preparing himself to take over a problem as an assistant, coaching in a championship program everything changed in less than 60 days. The pandemonium around the Covid crisis started it.
Then courts and lawyers rightfully decreed players should be compensated. Nobody had a plan, though, and with little regulation the world has changed. The Razorbacks are landing enough key players every year to be competitive in the upper part of the SEC.
The problem is they can't keep them around for three or four years to develop the Hogs into a team that can get there and stay. Worse than any of that is they'll have to be lining up against them in 2025 when they play the likes of Ole Miss and Texas.
Arkansas gets players, but can't seem to keep them for whatever reason. The knee-jerk response from fans is it's all about money, but there has to be something else. I have no idea flip-flop on deciding every week.
We're not in and around the program much on a daily basis anymore, which limits what we know. The result are the "sources" everybody has and often they don't even agree where the problem lies.
Over at HawgSports, Trey Biddy put together a list of the 2023 recruits and where they are now. The most glaring thing is the playmakers in that group that are no longer around. Even bringing in another group of players this year that won't get them to the experiene level the group would have if they had developed.
It was the highest-ranked class Pittman has managed to bring in as we wrap up this week his sixth class of incoming freshmen. The transfer portal hasn't been much of an improvement except for the 2023 class.
Yes, there are really good players in the classes. But not the types that by themselves will get the Razorbacks where the coaches, fans and media want them to be. Yes, us media types would rather be writing about winners and playing for championships.
They have to be developed into a team, though. Pittman spent decades learning how to develop players into a teams that can compete for titles by working with them for 3-5 years. Now everything in college athletics is re-done on an annual basis.
That 2023 class would have three-year players coming into this season and projections for this team would be much higher than hovering around the .500 mark. It could go a game or two in either direction and nobody would be that shocked.
With guys like Jaylon Braxton, Luke Hasz, Malachi Singleton, TJ Metcalf and Brad Spence there would have been big-time anchors to build upon. Now those guys are expected to be making plays somewhere else.
Pittman's dilemma is figuring out how to keep the guys he needs. Until he does that building a team that can compete for championships will be a little tougher.
For the fans, though, it may just be more frustration.