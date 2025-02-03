Four-Game Stretch Will Cause Hogs to Do or Die in 2025
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like many seasons before, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman's success — or lack of it — will be under a microscope early in 2025. That shouldn't be any type of surprise.
The Razorbacks will always have one of the toughest schedules in college football annually since it plays in the SEC, the toughest football league of all. While most teams will be padding victories during the first four weeks, ala Missouri who doesn't play a single game away from Farout Field until Oct. 18, Arkansas will host Alabama A&M week one, Arkansas State in Little Rock, visit Ole Miss and Memphis before finally returning home to host playoff runner-up Notre Dame in week four.
Like UAPB last season, Alabama A&M shouldn't be a team putting up much of a fight. What the game does give is Arkansas' offense a chance to mold going into the much anticipated tilt against Arkansas State.
Road trips in consecutive weeks at Ole Miss and Memphis will ultimately tell the story if Arkansas can take that next step as a program. Lose both and it will be a long road to bowl eligibility once again but should the Razorbacks split or win both it should shoot them into the AP Poll rankings against the Irish.
Florida is the only other team facing has a similar start with Long Island in week one before taking on South Florida and two straight road games against LSU and Miami before returning home to host title contender Texas Oct. 4. The Razorbacks have received such a gauntlets every year but SEC schedule makers have participated in quite unusual behavior toward the Gators who were once darlings of the conference.
Conference expansion and realignment is killing strength of schedules, especially as a parameter for playoff bids. Josh Pate, host of his own college football show at CBS Sports, painted an excellent picture of the disparity around college football just days ago.
While doing research on other SEC team schedules, Missouri once again takes an easy route. The Tigers don't leave Farout Field until Oct. 18. to face an Auburn team stuck in neutral under third-year coach Hugh Freeze.
Our Bob Stephens discussed the difference among SEC teams schedules Feb. 1 with Arkansas' slate clearly No. 1 based off its opponents 2024 winning percentage. The Razorbacks will face nine teams that participated in bowl season, six teams ranked in the final AP Top 25 Poll and two others that received votes.