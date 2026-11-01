Drinkwitz Takes A Couple Shots At Arkansas, Silverfield After Fifth Straight Battle Line Win

FAYETTEVILLE — Alma's own Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers have more SEC wins in Razorback Stadium since 2023 (three) than the Razorbacks themselves (one).

After another beatdown of Arkansas on Saturday, Drinkwitz was asked if anything stood out from his first time competing against a Ryan Silverfield-led UA squad. The query elicited a stifled laugh and somewhat awkward answer from the Mizzou head coach.

"Probably the same thing I said on Tuesday," Drinkwitz said. "Good football team. They're figuring out who they are. They're establishing the foundation of their program."

SEC wins in Razorback Stadium since the start of the 2023 season:#Mizzou 3

Arkansas 1 — PowerMizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) November 1, 2026

That subtle dig was much more hidden that what he said a few minutes earlier, when he referred to Silverfield's anecdote of changing out the lightbulbs within the first week of his UA tenure.

"I'd like to tip my hat to the Razorbacks," Drinkwitz said. "Those lights, all the new lights they put in looked good, man. That stadium was good tonight. I know that was a big deal for them to get the lightbulbs changed out."

Drinkwitz also took a different direction than Silverfield on the meaning of the Battle Line rivalry. Silverfield acknowledged the rivalry and the trophy given to the game's winner earlier in the week, but also said that Saturday's game was "ultimately, the next game."

Drinkwitz has made it clear in the past the Arkansas-Missouri rivalry means something to him and reiterated that point on Saturday.

"We talked all week about a prizefight," Drinkwitz said. "That's what it was gonna be on a Saturday night, a prizefight. You won, you got a prize at the end, which was that trophy. And that trophy means something to us. It's important. We have two trophy games this year and we've won both of 'em. That's a big deal for our program and our fans. We're always going to fight to win those trophies."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes lines up against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI

Some fans, especially the Arkansas faithful, don't take kindly to Drinkwitz's occasionally cringe-worthy comments or his personality. But you can't say he doesn't win football games, especially against Arkansas, who he is 6-1 against.

The laser light show at halftime of Saturday's game was arguably more entertaining than the second half, which saw Arkansas get outscored 21-3. Fourteen of those points came in the first 5:13 of the half and snuffed out any chance the Razorbacks had of pulling the upset.

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