Dubinion Critical Piece for Arkansas' Success This Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has studs at tight end and solid pieces at receiver and quarterback. However, struggles within the offensive line hampered the running game to 139 yards per game in 2023 – 100 yards less than the two seasons prior.
Running back Rashod Dubinion has served his time behind former teammates Raheim Sanders and AJ Green the past two seasons. Now is his time to shine and show why he was a the No. 4 prospect at his position in 2022.
Over the past two seasons, Dubinion has caught 26 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns out of the backfield. Previous history suggests Petrino will purposely target tailbacks for 500 or more yards per season.
Pittman has full confidence in his run game returning to its physical nature once again with Dubinion leading the way.
“You know, he’s always been a good receiver out of the backfield,” Pittman said after spring practice in March. “I think now he’s older, he’s stronger, he’s got more confidence. The offensive line is instilling confidence. If your offensive line is playing well your whole team will get a little bit better. I think they’re helping him with his confidence, too. But he’s always been able to catch the ball. He’s catching it well now.”
Petrino desires his offense to know the assignments, playbook and every little detail needed to be successful. When Dubinion met with John Nabors of Natty State Sports in May, he shared how important being focused is to him.
"Locking in on your playbook, doing the little things right," Dubinion said. "The little things like executing technique like you're taught instead of skillset. Just go back to the playbook and what coaches teach you and they'll take you along."
Here's the skinny for Week 1. Arkansas will have ample opportunity to work out its kinks against UAPB Aug. 29 in Little Rock.
The Golden Lions finished last season with a 2-9 record overall with a single victory in SWAC play, and allowed a league worst 2,142 rushing yards last season over an 11 game schedule. They also gave up 2,750 yards through the air which ranked next to last in conference.
Tulsa, UAPB's only FBS opponent in 2023, beat the Golden Lions to a pulp in last season's opener 42-7. The once proud Southeast Arkansas program was beaten by an average of 22 points against FCS competition in 2023.
HOGS FEED:
• Which 2025 prospects will choose Calipari, Razorbacks?
• Lane Kiffin's father will be remembered for engineering legendary Arkansas upset in Orange Bowl
• Realignment dominoes could kill pair of Arkansas rivalry games
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook