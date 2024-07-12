Which 2025 Prospects Will Choose Calipari, Razorbacks?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There’s not a lot of time left when it comes to recruiting in college basketball. As Arkansas coach John Calipari completes his first roster, he must now shape his next one with 2025 prospects.
DARIUS ACUFF (PG)
IMG Academy
There have been several 5-star and high 4-star prospects visit the Razorbacks since April. Top point guard Darius Acuff took in the Arkansas scenery May 10 and is heavily considering the Hogs.
Acuff released a Top 4 schools list June 28 with Arkansas, Kansas, UConn and Michigan included. He took in an official visit with coach Dan Hurley and the Huskies the weekend of June 30.
The fact two-time defending national champion UConn could play a role in stealing Acuff away from Arkansas speaks volumes about how the recruiting dynamic has changed at Arkansas. However, he rekindled a relationship established during Calipari's days at Kentucky.
PREDICTION: Acuff to Arkansas
MALEEK THOMAS (G)
Overtime Elite
Meleek Thomas has consistently been a Top 7 prospect according to 247sports Composite Ranking. The 6-foot-4, 180 pound 5-star shooting guard is a three level scoring threat with solid ball handing skills.
After a high level performance at the NBAPA Top 100 Camp in June, college coaches came away impressed with his production. Thomas scored over 23 points, snagged eight rebounds and dished out seven assists per game.
To perfect his skill, Thomas announced he will transfer to Overtime Elite for his senior season. Arkansas expected to host him for an official toward the end of June. However, it was postponed following his trip to UConn.
The Huskies program recruits itself right now. It’s a perfect storm of what’s right with college basketball. If Thomas ends up anywhere else it would be a huge surprise.
PREDICTION: Thomas to UConn
DARRYN PETERSON (G)
Huntington Prep
One of the smoothest players for 2025 is Darryn Peterson from Huntington Prep in Virginia. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has a lengthy frame and moves well with or without the ball.
He dominated the first two games at 3SSB Nationals in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Peterson dropped 38 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocks in game one. Game 2 saw him post 20 points, six assists, five steals and two blocks.
After an official visit with Kentucky in March, Peterson opted to reevaluate his recruitment following coaching changes as several different schools. Arkansas seemed to be in the running early with Calipari at the helm, but things have shifted with the staff prioritizing Acuff.
New Wildcats coach Mark Pope was in attendance for both games as he hopes to bring in Peterson in for a visit. Fresh off a visit to Kansas, he will visit Ohio State Aug. 1 with pending trips to Kentucky, Louisville, Washington and USC.
PREDICTION: Peterson to Kansas
CHRIS CENAC (C)
Link Academy
Link Prep's basketball program in Branson has been good to Arkansas over the past two years. Jordan Walsh became a McDonald's All-American before joining the Razorbacks. Plus, Jalen Shelley committed and signed with the Hogs before heading to USC with Eric Musselman.
Rising senior big Chris Cenac has grown to 6-foot-10, 230 pounds over the summer. Since Calipari's staff extended an offer to Cenac in June after a MVP performance at the NBAPA Top 100 Camp, he has become a priority for the Razorbacks.
Calipari was among many college coaches, including Michigan State's Tom Izzo, who were in the house to watch Cenac during grassroots play Friday. He scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, displaying his all-around game.
Clifton Dixon of NXTProHoops tells allHOGS that Cenac's game continues to evolve going into his senior season.
"His game is super versatile," Dixon said. "Offensively, he can step out and shoot the ball from the outside with confidence. He can take defenders off the dribble and punish smaller players in the post. Defensively, he can guard one through four."
He played in 27 games as a junior at Newman High School in New Orleans and averaged a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds per game. Cenac also displayed an all-around type of game with two steals, two assists and nearly two blocks per game.
Two schools heavily in play for Cenac are LSU and UConn. His connection to Louisiana is definitely a draw and the Tigers are actively contacting him. However, UConn has recently put themselves in the chase and could change things in his recruitment.
The 5-star is a consensus Top 20 prospect and regarded as the No. 1 center by 247sports. He is considered a top target by Kentucky, Indiana, Auburn, Michigan State, Houston and now Syracuse, which recently offered.
TOP 4 PREDICTION: UConn, LSU, Houston and Syracuse
CALEB WILSON (PF)
Holy Innocents Episcopal School
Another stretch forward to watch is 5-star Caleb Wilson from Atlanta. The 6-9, 205 pound power forward saw his game develop as a junior with 20 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and five blocks per game. He is often turnover prone with four per game last season, which is easy to clean up before going to college.
Although he made 55% of his attempts from the floor, Wilson struggled with consistency from deep at 31%. If he can shore up deficiencies in his shot and floor IQ, there is a path for him to be a one-and-done prospect.
His ballhandling skills are vastly underrated as he can take defenders off the dribble with guard-like swiftness. He's will also take contested jumpers with confidence and is not afraid to drive the lane with deceiving quickness.
Wilson plans to visit Arkansas, Duke, Georgia Tech, Oregon and Tennessee this fall. He already has the attention of fellow Atlanta native and current Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards as player with a future in the NBA.
PREDICTION: Wilson to Arkansas
AJ DYBANTSA (PF)
Utah Prep
The moment someone presses play on AJ Dybantsa's YouTube highlight reel, it's easy to see why he is considered a consensus No. 1 prospect. The 6-foot-9, 205 pound small forward moves with such ease that it makes basketball look easy.
Generational talent is a phrase thrown around more often these days with the height of social media, however, Dybantsa is an exception to the rule. He's a bonafide stud and well worth many NIL deals in college.
Since college basketball came to a close, Arkansas, SMU, Rutgers, Houston and Duke have zeroed in on Dybantsa and his 7-foot-plus wingspan.
He has incredible athleticism, playing multiple positions with a physical nature. Dybansta is not afraid of contact and seems to win more battles than he loses near the rim.
In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, he updated reporter Krysten Peek on his recruitment.
"My dad talks to all the college coaches," Dybantsa said. "If they want to talk to me, they will bring me onto a call, but that rarely happens. After [Nike EYBL] Peach Jam [in Augusta, South Carolina this weekend], I will begin talking to coaches on his phone and then narrow it down to eight schools or around there."
His college visits will be scattered throughout the months of September and October. A commitment may not come soon, but recent offers are a good indication of where things are headed.
PREDICTION: Dybantsa Top 8 of Arkansas, Duke, SMU, Rutgers, Houston, Kansas, Illinois and Baylor
HOGS FEED:
